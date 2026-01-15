Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 15

Sponsored by:

• Abolish ice! Luckily no injuries after EB Grand bus slid on slick pavement and struck a building today around 9 AM near Noble Avenue in Fulton Market (NBC)

• CTA celebrates first class of 2026 with 81 trained for Bus Operations, Bus Maintenance, Rail Maintenance, Rail Operations and Rail Station Management

• HB 4439 from Rep. Guzzardi: "Proceeds from [fuel] tax shall be used for... maintaining and constructing essential transportation-related infrastructure."

• After NIMBYs filed a lawsuit to block Broadway upzoning, which would allow building more affordable TOD, upzoning advocates released a statement

• $42 million redevelopment of vacant city lots at 2900 W. Madison will include indoor baseball diamond, music studio, cafe and academic center (Block Club)

• "Choose to Ride CTA Through the Cold Winter Days"

• ...But if a 1-day pass is $5 (a great deal), a 3-day pass for $15 is *not* "a budget-saving move." How about lowering it to $14 for more ridership/revenue?

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $13,455 with $36,545 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor