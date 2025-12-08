Driver killed ex-Tribune VP Walter Mahoney near Salt Creek Trail. A possible factor: crosswalk beacons were installed instead of a stoplight.

Tragically, a driver struck and fatally injured former Tribune Media Services Senior Vice President Walter Mahoney, 74, as he was on one of his daily walks near the Salt Creek trail in west-suburban Western Springs. It appears the motorist hit him in a crosswalk with Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons, which give vulnerable road users a false sense of security that motorists will definitely stop for them. However, drivers often disobey these signals.

The crash location is marked with a red pin. Image: Google Maps

According to police, the driver struck Mahoney on Wednesday, November 19, around 5:15 PM at Ogden Avenue / US-34 and Woodland Avenue, where there's an entrance to Bemis Woods South, a few blocks from Mahoney's home. The victim was hospitalized and pronounced dead the next day.

The crash location near Bemis Woods South forest preserve and the Salt Creek Trail. Image: Google Maps

The crash site is located just west of a bend in Ogden Avenue, which has four lanes. A local police officer Streetsblog spoke to today said he could not provide the make of the vehicle, which direction the driver was traveling, or if there were any citations or charges, but that it would be necessary to FOIA the crash report.

The entrance the the forest preserve, where the driver struck Mahoney. This aerial was taken before the crosswalk, visible in the image at the top of this post, was striped. Image: Google Maps

One possible factor in the collision was the Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons for the crosswalk where the driver struck Mahoney. Installed as an alternative to stoplights, these devices permit pedestrians and bike riders activate push-button signals, requesting that drivers to stop for them while they cross the street, as mandated by state law.

However, it's common for drivers to disobey RRFBs, perhaps because their meaning is ambiguous. That can have tragic results. In June 2016, a motorist struck and killed Joni Beaudry, 55, on her bike in a trail crossing in northwest-suburban Mount Prospect. According to witnesses, Beaudry had had turned on the crossing flashing lights prior to entering the road, but the motorist still didn't stop for her.

The Mount Prospect RRFB intersection where a negligent driver disregarded the signal and crosswalk law and fatally struck Joni Beaudry. Image: Google Maps

Another apparent example was in June 2023, when another driver struck and critically injured a man, 27, who was cycling though a trail crossing with RRFBs in Chicago's Sauganash community.

Walter Mahoney

Flashing beacons are used in an effort to avoid inconveniencing drivers by forcing them to stop for vulnerable road users at mid-block crosswalks. However, they appear to be dangerous. The beacons should be replaced with stop lights that can be activated by people on foot or bike. That would make it obvious to motorists that they must stop, or else they could be ticketed for breaking the law. Sadly, many drivers seem more concerned about the possibly of legal penalties than the risk of taking someone else's life.

According to his obituary, Mahoney worked at Tribune Media for 38 years, where he "helped develop a newswire service connecting newspapers across the world [and] his work led him all over the globe." During his retirement, he tutored high school students in a GED program and volunteered as a tour guide for the Illinois Holocaust Museum.

"Walter made our workplace feel more human," longtime coworker Matt Maldre told Streetsblog. "He brought curiosity, kindness, and a sense of wonder to everything—even office decorations. I’m better for having known him."

