Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 20

9:02 AM CST on November 20, 2025

Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Man, 50, who burned woman, 26, on 'L' faces federal terrorism charges. Prosecutor: She was "minding her own business" when attacked. (CBS)

• "Aurora looks to up parking prices at Metra stations in the city" (Beacon-News)

• Strong Towns Chicago Thanksgiving party tonight Thurs. 11/20, 6:30-8 PM at Black Barrel Tavern 1061 West Madison St. in West Loop

• Last Metra UP West Line train cancelled early Mon. 11/24, full service expected to be restored Monday 12/1

• Ald. Ramirez and CDOT host online info meeting on Archer and Kedzie upgrades on Near SW Side, including PBLs, Tue. 11/25, 6-8 PM. Register here.

donate button

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $1,910, with $48,090 to go, ideally within three months.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

South Suburbs

Southland Development Authority CEO discusses efforts to build transit-friendly housing in the south suburbs

November 19, 2025
CTA

Yes, despite the upcoming RTA/NITA switch and transit agency board remix, Johnson can still choose Leerhsen for permanent CTA chief

November 19, 2025
Transit Fiscal Cliff

Illinois Policy doubles down on lecturing transit-friendly lawmakers about “no revenue without reform,” when that was literally their slogan

On the other hand, IPI's LyLena Estabine wrote a very solid piece on the transit bill's "People Over Parking" measure.

November 18, 2025
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 18

November 18, 2025
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

At Better Streets party, celebrating the transit win, regrouping after Plow the Sidewalks setback, and committing to defense of immigrants

November 18, 2025
See all posts