Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 20

• Man, 50, who burned woman, 26, on 'L' faces federal terrorism charges. Prosecutor: She was "minding her own business" when attacked. (CBS)

• "Aurora looks to up parking prices at Metra stations in the city" (Beacon-News)

• Strong Towns Chicago Thanksgiving party tonight Thurs. 11/20, 6:30-8 PM at Black Barrel Tavern 1061 West Madison St. in West Loop

• Last Metra UP West Line train cancelled early Mon. 11/24, full service expected to be restored Monday 12/1

• Ald. Ramirez and CDOT host online info meeting on Archer and Kedzie upgrades on Near SW Side, including PBLs, Tue. 11/25, 6-8 PM. Register here.

– John Greenfield, editor