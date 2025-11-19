Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 19

8:59 AM CST on November 19, 2025

Copenhagenize.com

• Man, 45, in custody after allegedly pouring liquid on woman, 26, lighting it Monday on train near Clark/Lake, possible ties to Friday City Hall arson (ABC)

• ...Witness describes scene at station after burn victim fled train – a woman held her hand and comforted her until 1st responders arrived (Sun-Times)

• Driver fatally struck Job Kurian, 64, Friday around 10:17 PM at York House Road and Newcastle in Waukegan (CBS)

• Metra UP-W train struck man Monday around 6:30 PM at Kedzie in Garfield Park. He was hospitalized, but condition was not immediately available (ABC)

• Former IDOT chief: "Rail investments will keep Illinois on track forward" (Tribune)

• "Saluki Greenway bike path opens, linking Carbondale to Murphysboro" (WSIL)

• IL residents will soon be able to present a digital ID for some purposes — but you still need to carry a physical license when driving. (Block Club)

• Chicago's cursed 75-year parking meeting contract is a warning for Big Ten football schools considering opening up to private investment (Tribune)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $1900, with $48,100 to go, ideally within three months.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

