Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 19

• Man, 45, in custody after allegedly pouring liquid on woman, 26, lighting it Monday on train near Clark/Lake, possible ties to Friday City Hall arson (ABC)

• ...Witness describes scene at station after burn victim fled train – a woman held her hand and comforted her until 1st responders arrived (Sun-Times)

• Driver fatally struck Job Kurian, 64, Friday around 10:17 PM at York House Road and Newcastle in Waukegan (CBS)

• Metra UP-W train struck man Monday around 6:30 PM at Kedzie in Garfield Park. He was hospitalized, but condition was not immediately available (ABC)

• Former IDOT chief: "Rail investments will keep Illinois on track forward" (Tribune)

• "Saluki Greenway bike path opens, linking Carbondale to Murphysboro" (WSIL)

• IL residents will soon be able to present a digital ID for some purposes — but you still need to carry a physical license when driving. (Block Club)

• Chicago's cursed 75-year parking meeting contract is a warning for Big Ten football schools considering opening up to private investment (Tribune)

