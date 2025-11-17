Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 17

Sponsored by:

• "Add your voice to thank lawmakers [who voted for SB 2111] for standing up for riders—and urge those who voted 'no' to do better next time." (Active Trans)

• "From new train lines to parking regulations: What else is in Illinois’ transit bill" (Crain's)

• Driver struck and killed one pedestrian and injured another Saturday around 1:30 PM at Main and Washington streets in West Chicago (NBC)

• Southbound motorist turning left fatally struck David Jutovsky, 55, Friday around 10:10 AM at 5-lane Dempster/Potter intersection in Park Ridge (ABC)

• 40th Ward residents can submit project proposals and vote on how the district should spend $1M of infrastructure funds through 40th Ward People’s Budget

• Cha-ching! "Metra has been awarded $19.3 million in suit... over UP’s decision not to collect fares on Metra trains during COVID-19" (Trains.com)

• Metra's disputes with Union Pacific raise questions about money, control, and how Chicago’s commuter rail system will function (Railway Supply)

• "Nobody goes there anymore. It's too crowded." IL Policy op-ed argues people can't afford housing because of affordable housing requirements. (Tribune)

• "Tickets for Metra's famous Holiday Trains go on sale [today], and expected to ‘sell out fast'" (NBC)

– John Greenfield, editor