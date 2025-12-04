Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 4

Sponsored by:

• "CTA State/Lake Station Will Be Demolished in January, Gleaming Replacement to Open in 2029" (WTTW)

• ...Star:Line Chicago has some criticisms.

• Hit-and-run driver killed De'Avion Smith, 25, biking to work because his car broke down, in suburban Elwood. Mom wants stiffer penalties for HNRs. (ABC)

• Witnesses say a CTA bus driver was aware that a woman trying to board in South Shore had fallen under vehicle, but drove off anyway, killing her (ABC)

• "Woman killed by CTA driver after slipping highlights dangers of unplowed streets" (NBC)

• Perennial candidate Willie Wilson: "It’s time to make Chicago transit safe" (Tribune)

• "Obama Center to Open in June, Former President Says." (Block Club)

• "Chance the Rapper is The Voice of the CTA Thanks to a New Campaign" (Secret Chicago)

• ...The Chicago native is a nice change of pace from the CTA's usual announcements person, who lives in Milwaukee

• Paging Alanis Morrisette! Disgraced Tour de France winner "Lance Armstrong narrates documentary on the rise and fall of Chicago-based Schwinn" (Tribune)

• Better Streets discusses what happened to #PlowTheSidewalks pilot and how to move forward Sunday 12/7, 2-4 PM at West Loop Library, 122 N. Aberdeen

• Crash victims honored by MADD, Giannoulias w/ Candelight Ceremony today 4 PM at Our Lady of Hope, 9711 W. Devon Ave. in Rosemont (Journal & Topics)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $4,685, with $45,315 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor