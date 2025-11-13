Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 13

12:24 PM CST on November 13, 2025

• Finally! National coverage of the surprising early-morning 10/31 passage of Illinois' robust transit reform/funding bill, the "Halloween Miracle" (Governing)

• CTA re: yesterday's board vote: "Budget Includes No Fare Increases, No Service Cuts and No Layoffs Thanks to Passage of State Transit Funding Bill"

• More coverage of the CTA board meeting (WTTW)

• Man, 22, charged with multiple felonies for a string of violent robberies Jan. 5 on Red Line trains on the South Side. (WGN)

CDOT just released the Four-Year Plan Update, "detailing many of the projects and programs that have advanced the plan’s four core pillars"

Block Club: Guinness has picked up on Chicago's longtime 'L' racing phenomenon. Here's some of our previous coverage of this competition

• SBC leads a ride from Daley Plaza Sun. 11/16, noon, leaving by 12:30 PM, to a showing and Q&A for the doc "Power Trip," about media-inspired risky driving

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $295, with $49,705 to go, ideally within three months.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, consider it a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

