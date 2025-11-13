Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 13

Sponsored by:

• Finally! National coverage of the surprising early-morning 10/31 passage of Illinois' robust transit reform/funding bill, the "Halloween Miracle" (Governing)

• CTA re: yesterday's board vote: "Budget Includes No Fare Increases, No Service Cuts and No Layoffs Thanks to Passage of State Transit Funding Bill"

• More coverage of the CTA board meeting (WTTW)

• Man, 22, charged with multiple felonies for a string of violent robberies Jan. 5 on Red Line trains on the South Side. (WGN)

• CDOT just released the Four-Year Plan Update, "detailing many of the projects and programs that have advanced the plan’s four core pillars"

• Block Club: Guinness has picked up on Chicago's longtime 'L' racing phenomenon. Here's some of our previous coverage of this competition

• SBC leads a ride from Daley Plaza Sun. 11/16, noon, leaving by 12:30 PM, to a showing and Q&A for the doc "Power Trip," about media-inspired risky driving

