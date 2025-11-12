Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 12

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• "Illinois legislators pass landmark transit funding and reform bill, averting fiscal cliff. What does it mean for riders?" (RTA)

• Petition: "Chicago 2100: Demand A World-Class Transit Future"

• Crain's: "Moody's mulls upgrade to Illinois transit bonds after funding fix"

• Outrage after TikTokker who allegedly struck and killed Darren Lucas, 59, while livestreaming, asked for donations to support "mental leave" (Guardian)

• Right-wing Twitter account complains Chicago "transit's failing," also gripes about quarter-per-hundred-dollars RTA tax to save and improve it (Bluesky)

• Upgrades to area near Brown Line's Western Station, including Leland PBL, bike-ped island on Western, and new plaza, could be done by TG (Block Club)

• "Trump Calls Chicago’s 'Miracle Mile' Failing – But Data Shows The Mag Mile Is Recovering" (Block Club)

• Ex-real estate and corporate banker and asset manager Tim Carrow opposes upzoning to make it easier to building affordable TOD in Old Town (Crain's)

