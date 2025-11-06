Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 6

8:35 AM CST on November 6, 2025

Sponsored by:

• More coverage of City's plan to buy Greyhound stop, inspired by the Philly station crisis that made Johnson say "I can't go for that" (Block Club, Tribune)

• "Transit reform measure shifts CTA control from Chicago mayor. Lawmaker says that’s an 'asset.'" (Tribune)

• "With transit funding passed, RTA drops mandate for CTA, Metra, Pace to raise fares" (CBS)

• Smooth criminals? Suspects who turned themselves for nonviolent robbery 11/26, 11 AM on Blue Line used Google Translate to demand cash (Fox)

• "The food is terrible. And such small portions!" Neighbors say building would lead to more driving... and they want it to have more parking spots (Block Club)

• Chicago Race Riot of 1919 Commemoration Project hosts Loop walking tour of memorial art markers Sat. 11/8, 11 AM, Washington Library, 400 S. State St.

• "Metra to run Holiday Trains on five lines" next month. Tickets go on sale 11/17.

donate button

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still currently need $42K to complete our budget and keep publishing at full strength in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

NITA celebrate? Hailing a historic win: the Northern Illinois Transit Authority and $1.5B in funding to save and upgrade service

November 5, 2025
Intercity buses

Another one rides the bus: Johnson administration announces they will permanently save Greyhound station by purchasing and rehabbing it

November 5, 2025
Transit Fiscal Cliff

“Trib-splaining”: Lawmakers, CTAction clap back against yet another naysaying Tribune editorial about the transit reform/funding bill

November 4, 2025
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Everything in the new transit bill on Pritzker’s desk

Austin Busch
November 4, 2025
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 4

November 4, 2025
See all posts