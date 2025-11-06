Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 6

Sponsored by:

• More coverage of City's plan to buy Greyhound stop, inspired by the Philly station crisis that made Johnson say "I can't go for that" (Block Club, Tribune)

• "Transit reform measure shifts CTA control from Chicago mayor. Lawmaker says that’s an 'asset.'" (Tribune)

• "With transit funding passed, RTA drops mandate for CTA, Metra, Pace to raise fares" (CBS)

• Smooth criminals? Suspects who turned themselves for nonviolent robbery 11/26, 11 AM on Blue Line used Google Translate to demand cash (Fox)

• "The food is terrible. And such small portions!" Neighbors say building would lead to more driving... and they want it to have more parking spots (Block Club)

• Chicago Race Riot of 1919 Commemoration Project hosts Loop walking tour of memorial art markers Sat. 11/8, 11 AM, Washington Library, 400 S. State St.

• "Metra to run Holiday Trains on five lines" next month. Tickets go on sale 11/17.

