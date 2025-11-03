Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 3

8:57 AM CST on November 3, 2025

Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

Crain's: "Editorial: A long night yields long-overdue action on transit"

• Editorial: "Springfield's adults in the room averted horrific transit taxes, but we still have questions: How come riders have no skin in the game?" (Tribune)

Capitol Fax's Rich Miller: "The heart of the transit funding package is a decision to use all state motor fuel sales taxes to fund transit" (Sun-Times)

DePaulia: "CTA and Metra plan to increase fares [apparently not, after funding passed]; DePaul student discounts for train and bus are safe for now"

• "CTA hopes this kind of rush hour – subway surfing – doesn't take root here as it has in New York" (Sun-Times)

• According to reliable sources the man, 26, who died after falling off a moving Brown train last week near Paulina was not riding on top of it

• "Chicago woman dragged out of her car after colliding with ICE demands accountability" (Tribune)

• Cycling Solidarity supports Chicago street vendors on bike tour (Fox)

• NWU Chicago history professor Bill Savage: While Trib op-ed asked "What could go wrong?" with public restrooms, they could help keep stations cleaner

• "Car-Free ‘Meet Me On Milwaukee’ Events Will Return To Wicker Park Next Year" (Block Club)

• "Chicago's Quaint [Lincoln Square] Neighborhood Is A Pedestrian-Friendly Spot With Diverse Shopping And A Renowned Oktoberfest" (Islands)

• This month's Ride Illinois "Tailwinds" newsletter covers state legislation, new BikeSafetyQuiz, World Remembrance Day, $50.6B state infrastructure bill

• World Day of Remembrance for US traffic violence victims is Sunday 11/16

• ...To mark the day, SBC cohosts the "Power Trip" Film Screening at  Movement on Montrose, 2951 W. Montrose Ave., 2:30-4:30 PM

donate button

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still currently need $42K to complete our budget and keep publishing at full strength in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Transit Fiscal Cliff

Illinois legislature adopts People Over Parking Act to right-size parking requirements in transit-served areas

October 31, 2025
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 31

October 31, 2025
Fatality Tracker

Hit-and-run sedan driver struck and killed Maximiliano Lemus Jr., 72, in Little Village

October 31, 2025
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 30

October 30, 2025
Streetsblog Chicago

In the early hours of Halloween, Illinois General Assembly passed $1.5B transit bill that’s anything but horrific. Pritzker will likely sign it.

October 29, 2025
See all posts