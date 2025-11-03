Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 3

Sponsored by:

• Crain's: "Editorial: A long night yields long-overdue action on transit"

• Editorial: "Springfield's adults in the room averted horrific transit taxes, but we still have questions: How come riders have no skin in the game?" (Tribune)

• Capitol Fax's Rich Miller: "The heart of the transit funding package is a decision to use all state motor fuel sales taxes to fund transit" (Sun-Times)

• DePaulia: "CTA and Metra plan to increase fares [apparently not, after funding passed]; DePaul student discounts for train and bus are safe for now"

• "CTA hopes this kind of rush hour – subway surfing – doesn't take root here as it has in New York" (Sun-Times)

• According to reliable sources the man, 26, who died after falling off a moving Brown train last week near Paulina was not riding on top of it

• "Chicago woman dragged out of her car after colliding with ICE demands accountability" (Tribune)

• Cycling Solidarity supports Chicago street vendors on bike tour (Fox)

• NWU Chicago history professor Bill Savage: While Trib op-ed asked "What could go wrong?" with public restrooms, they could help keep stations cleaner

• "Car-Free ‘Meet Me On Milwaukee’ Events Will Return To Wicker Park Next Year" (Block Club)

• "Chicago's Quaint [Lincoln Square] Neighborhood Is A Pedestrian-Friendly Spot With Diverse Shopping And A Renowned Oktoberfest" (Islands)

• This month's Ride Illinois "Tailwinds" newsletter covers state legislation, new BikeSafetyQuiz, World Remembrance Day, $50.6B state infrastructure bill

• World Day of Remembrance for US traffic violence victims is Sunday 11/16

• ...To mark the day, SBC cohosts the "Power Trip" Film Screening at Movement on Montrose, 2951 W. Montrose Ave., 2:30-4:30 PM

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still currently need $42K to complete our budget and keep publishing at full strength in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!