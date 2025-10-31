Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 31

4:41 PM CDT on October 31, 2025

• "Illinois celebrates a historic win for public transit" (Active Trans)

• Almost everybod else is lauding the $1.5B transit funding win (Capitol News, Tribune, Sun-Times, CBS, Block Club, Axios, State Journal-Register, WGN)

• ...Not including the often-clueless right-wing grumps you'd assume would be unhappy about it: Illinois Policy Institute

CTA's Leerhsen thanks "state legislative leaders, the Chicago Transit Board, the leadership of ATU Locals 241 and 308, transit advocates, and others"

• Person killed when Metra MDN train hits vehicle near Grayslake (CBS)

• "Sierra Hodges: Skokie woman missing after boarding CTA bus to Chicago" (Fox)

• "Celebrate the premiere of ‘Stranger Things 5’ with a self-guided bike tour around Chicago" (Time Out Chicago)

