Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 29

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Illinois Policy is back on their... ridiculousness, demanding upgrades to transit that are already in bill, while rejecting new revenue sources to fund them

• Concise summary: "Illinois House Democrats float taxes on streaming services, billionaires to fund Chicago-area transit reform" (Sun-Times)

• Deep dive: "Illinois House Democrats weigh new transit funding plan, eye billionaire and streaming taxes" (Tribune)

• ...More on the subject (Capitol Fax [if you're a subscriber], Capitol News, Crain's, ABC)

• One weird trick: "A Little-Known Legal Loophole Has Scrambled State Efforts to Save Transit Agencies From Financial Disaster" (Illinois Answers Project)

• Chicago alders travel to Springfield to lobby for Johnson's budget proposal, transit funding (ABC)

• Hit-and-run driver of red Ford Fusion sedan w/ plate BN 64959 seriously injured bike rider Tuesday around 4:35 PM at Van Buren / Damen (Fox)

• Sheffield nabe group allegedly blocked Divvy station: "Basically an email chain where people were ranting — ‘I hate Divvy,' 'We’re losing parking'" (Block Club)

• "La Grange targets unsafe use of e-bikes with restrictions" but allows them to be ridden on sidewalks outside the CBD? (Tribune)

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still need another $42K+ to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already this year, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thank you!