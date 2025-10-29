Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 29

9:21 AM CDT on October 29, 2025

• Illinois Policy is back on their... ridiculousness, demanding upgrades to transit that are already in bill, while rejecting new revenue sources to fund them

• Concise summary: "Illinois House Democrats float taxes on streaming services, billionaires to fund Chicago-area transit reform" (Sun-Times)

• Deep dive: "Illinois House Democrats weigh new transit funding plan, eye billionaire and streaming taxes" (Tribune)

• ...More on the subject (Capitol Fax [if you're a subscriber], Capitol News, Crain's, ABC)

• One weird trick: "A Little-Known Legal Loophole Has Scrambled State Efforts to Save Transit Agencies From Financial Disaster" (Illinois Answers Project)

• Chicago alders travel to Springfield to lobby for Johnson's budget proposal, transit funding (ABC)

• Hit-and-run driver of red Ford Fusion sedan w/ plate BN 64959 seriously injured bike rider Tuesday around 4:35 PM at Van Buren / Damen (Fox)

• Sheffield nabe group allegedly blocked Divvy station: "Basically an email chain where people were ranting — ‘I hate Divvy,' 'We’re losing parking'" (Block Club)

• "La Grange targets unsafe use of e-bikes with restrictions" but allows them to be ridden on sidewalks outside the CBD? (Tribune)

