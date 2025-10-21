Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 21

Sponsored by:

• UChicago municipal finance expert Justin Marlowe explains, "What caused Chicago’s transit funding crisis—and what could fix it" (UChicago News)

• ATA's writeup of the Springfield rally: "Lawmakers must act now – securing the needed $1.5 billion—to keep buses and trains reliable and affordable."

• CPD: 4 men armed with gun punched man, 55, in face, robbed him around 3:30 AM today on Red Kine at Garfield. A suspect was soon arrested (ABC)

• Hoosier rail provider? Metra, SSL impacts over next 2 weekends will assist with "the $650 million expansion of South Shore service" to and from Indiana.

• Waymo has gotten a mixed reaction from transportation advocates in California. Now they want to come to Illinois. (Streetsblog SF, Capitol Fax)

• 397 apartments, w/ 20-30% affordable units, 150 car spots, pitched for vacant lotat 1200 W. Carrol, 0.4 miles from Morgan Green station (Block Club)

• City approved plans for 42 affordable units on empty lot at 2653 S. Kildare Ave. in Little Village, a mile from Kostner Pink, BNSF Cicero stops (Block Club)

