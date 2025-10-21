Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 21

8:57 AM CDT on October 21, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• UChicago municipal finance expert Justin Marlowe explains, "What caused Chicago’s transit funding crisis—and what could fix it" (UChicago News)

• ATA's writeup of the Springfield rally: "Lawmakers must act now – securing the needed $1.5 billion—to keep buses and trains reliable and affordable."

• CPD: 4 men armed with gun punched man, 55, in face, robbed him around 3:30 AM today on Red Kine at Garfield. A suspect was soon arrested (ABC)

• Hoosier rail provider? Metra, SSL impacts over next 2 weekends will assist with "the $650 million expansion of South Shore service" to and from Indiana.

• Waymo has gotten a mixed reaction from transportation advocates in California. Now they want to come to Illinois. (Streetsblog SF, Capitol Fax)

• 397 apartments, w/ 20-30% affordable units, 150 car spots, pitched for vacant lotat 1200 W. Carrol, 0.4 miles from Morgan Green station (Block Club)

• City approved plans for 42 affordable units on empty lot at 2653 S. Kildare Ave. in Little Village, a mile from Kostner Pink, BNSF Cicero stops (Block Club)

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

