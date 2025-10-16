Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 16

8:15 AM CDT on October 16, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Another report on the rally in Horseshoe Sandwich Land: "100s Rally at State Capitol Urging Lawmakers to Prioritize People Over Polluters (Capitol Fax)

• "Illinois lawmakers work on $1.5B bill to bail out CTA, Metra and Pace" (FOX)

• "Pace’s Proposed 2026 Budget Maintains Current Suburban Service; Includes 10% Fare Increase" (Capitol Fax)

• Denise Barreto, ex-CTA equity and engagement officer, and Alex Nelson, strategic advisor for Better Streets Chicago, discuss transit funding (WBEZ)

• "Man, dog killed when struck by Amtrak train on Metra Milwaukee District North tracks in Morton Gove" (CBS)

• "Elderly driver walks away from car struck by Metra UP-NW train in Fox River Grove" (CBS)

• "Automated ticketing cameras added to 6 Downtown CTA buses" to prevent bus and bike lane blockage (Sun-Times)

• "Ventra outage planned for Friday night; CTA, Metra riders will not need to tap" (CBS)

donate button

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still need $42.5K+ to keep publishing at full strength in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue producing SBC next year. Thanks!

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Live from Springfield: Environmental advocates urge lawmakers to “fix and fund public transportation” at Climate Action Day at the Capitol

October 15, 2025
Transit Fiscal Cliff

Kam was replaced by Ram, but High Speed Rail Alliance’s “Averting the Fiscal Cliff” talk was still thought-provoking

October 15, 2025
Transit Fiscal Cliff

Chicago DSA and Chicago Transit Justice Coalition sounded off on the fiscal cliff and job conditions at CTA Worker and Rider Town Hall

October 14, 2025
Advocacy

Active Trans’ recent Suburban Advocacy Connect session discussed ways to gather support for funding transit

October 14, 2025
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 14

October 14, 2025
See all posts