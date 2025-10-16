Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 16

Sponsored by:

• Another report on the rally in Horseshoe Sandwich Land: "100s Rally at State Capitol Urging Lawmakers to Prioritize People Over Polluters (Capitol Fax)

• "Illinois lawmakers work on $1.5B bill to bail out CTA, Metra and Pace" (FOX)

• "Pace’s Proposed 2026 Budget Maintains Current Suburban Service; Includes 10% Fare Increase" (Capitol Fax)

• Denise Barreto, ex-CTA equity and engagement officer, and Alex Nelson, strategic advisor for Better Streets Chicago, discuss transit funding (WBEZ)

• "Man, dog killed when struck by Amtrak train on Metra Milwaukee District North tracks in Morton Gove" (CBS)

• "Elderly driver walks away from car struck by Metra UP-NW train in Fox River Grove" (CBS)

• "Automated ticketing cameras added to 6 Downtown CTA buses" to prevent bus and bike lane blockage (Sun-Times)

• "Ventra outage planned for Friday night; CTA, Metra riders will not need to tap" (CBS)

