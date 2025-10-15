Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 16

8:59 AM CDT on October 15, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• "Exclusive look at technology CTA will use to record blocking of bus, bike lanes" (ABC)

•  Man died after forcing open Red Line doors and exiting while train was moving, Tuesday around 4:50 AM 79th, suspending service S. of Garfield (NBC)

• "Chicago Transit Faces 'Full-Scale Crisis' That Could Put Commercial Real Estate Recovery At Risk" (Bisnow)

• "It will officially cost more to ride Chicago transit starting next year," although CTA fares haven't gone up since 2018, so it's still a relative bargain (Time Out)

• Right-wing Illinois Policy: Number of CTA violent crimes has risen in recent years. Yeah but so has ridership – rate of reported major incidents is falling.

