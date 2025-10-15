Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 16

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• "Exclusive look at technology CTA will use to record blocking of bus, bike lanes" (ABC)

• Man died after forcing open Red Line doors and exiting while train was moving, Tuesday around 4:50 AM 79th, suspending service S. of Garfield (NBC)

• "Chicago Transit Faces 'Full-Scale Crisis' That Could Put Commercial Real Estate Recovery At Risk" (Bisnow)

• "It will officially cost more to ride Chicago transit starting next year," although CTA fares haven't gone up since 2018, so it's still a relative bargain (Time Out)

• Right-wing Illinois Policy: Number of CTA violent crimes has risen in recent years. Yeah but so has ridership – rate of reported major incidents is falling.

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still need $42.5K+ to keep publishing at full strength in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue producing SBC next year. Thanks!