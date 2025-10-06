Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 6

8:53 AM CDT on October 6, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

• Feds claim ICE agent shot driver, 30, because agents were "rammed by [drivers] and boxed in by 10 cars" near Pershing/Kedzie (Block Club)

• Funding uncertainty looms for the Red Line Extension and the Red & Purple Modernization Project: Crain's Daily Gist podcast

• The Tribune takes a deep dive into Trump's attempt at RLE, RPM train robbery

• "CTA's potential bus, rail service cuts pushed to last half of 2026" (Sun-Times)

• "Editorial: Don’t let a smaller transit cliff stall real reform" (Crain's)

• BMW driver, passenger hospitalized after head-on crash with Honda driver, BWM "completely destroyed" restaurant Fr 10 PM at Foster/Western (WGN)

• CPD releases images of three suspects in robbery on train 9/26 around 11 PM at Clark/Lake (CBS)

• Suspected shooter arrested after window of parked CTA bus shattered by bullet around 3:18 AM at 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line station (ABC)

• "City Will Not Be Plowing Sidewalks Anytime Soon As Measure Fails In Council" (Block Club)

• "Editorial: Are the Bears’ high-priced demands for 'infrastructure support' [including Metrastation upgrade] just another form of subsidy?" (Tribune)

• A cheap trick by Huntley officials: We're pulling out of plan for station on Rockford Metra line due to fear of traffic jams, parking crunch (LMCS)

• Take a virtual ride on the protected lanes on Harrison's new river bridge, as part of a handlebar-POV video of ride from Halsted to the lake (Bike Grid Now)

donate button

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still need a little under $43K+ to keep publishing at full strength in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue producing SBC next year. Thanks!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Red Line Extension

Don’t mess with Illinois! Local politicians and advocates say Trump’s latest attack on Chicagoland transportation won’t succeed

The USDOT announced it is blocking $2.1 million in previously approved federal funding for the Red Line Extension and the Red & Purple Modernization Project.

October 3, 2025
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 3

October 3, 2025
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 2

October 2, 2025
Protected Bike Lanes

Eyes on the street: Taking a spin on the new-and-improved Milwaukee protected bike lanes in River West, with a few constructive criticisms

October 1, 2025
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 1

October 1, 2025
See all posts