Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 6

• Feds claim ICE agent shot driver, 30, because agents were "rammed by [drivers] and boxed in by 10 cars" near Pershing/Kedzie (Block Club)

• Funding uncertainty looms for the Red Line Extension and the Red & Purple Modernization Project: Crain's Daily Gist podcast

• The Tribune takes a deep dive into Trump's attempt at RLE, RPM train robbery

• "CTA's potential bus, rail service cuts pushed to last half of 2026" (Sun-Times)

• "Editorial: Don’t let a smaller transit cliff stall real reform" (Crain's)

• BMW driver, passenger hospitalized after head-on crash with Honda driver, BWM "completely destroyed" restaurant Fr 10 PM at Foster/Western (WGN)

• CPD releases images of three suspects in robbery on train 9/26 around 11 PM at Clark/Lake (CBS)

• Suspected shooter arrested after window of parked CTA bus shattered by bullet around 3:18 AM at 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line station (ABC)

• "City Will Not Be Plowing Sidewalks Anytime Soon As Measure Fails In Council" (Block Club)

• "Editorial: Are the Bears’ high-priced demands for 'infrastructure support' [including Metrastation upgrade] just another form of subsidy?" (Tribune)

• A cheap trick by Huntley officials: We're pulling out of plan for station on Rockford Metra line due to fear of traffic jams, parking crunch (LMCS)

• Take a virtual ride on the protected lanes on Harrison's new river bridge, as part of a handlebar-POV video of ride from Halsted to the lake (Bike Grid Now)

