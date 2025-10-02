Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 2

Sponsored by:

• "Hundreds Protest Downtown As Trump Says Troops Are Coming To Chicago 'Very Soon'" (Block Club)

• Minivan driver, 72, ticketed for failure to reduce speed after fatally striking Juslene Akeza, 4, 5:43 PM Wednesday in 6200 block of N. Talman (ABC)

• "A person was shot in the eye while riding a CTA bus Wednesday evening on the city's West Side." (ABC)

• "Chicago police investigating after minivan driver slams into CTA bus in East Garfield Park" (CBS)

• Evanston's well-designed "Chicago Avenue bike lane project sparks tension among businesses, residents" (Daily Northwestern)

• For hardcore railfans only: Here's some CTA footage of yesterday's 78th anniversary ride on one of the hotsy-totsy 1920s vintage railcars

• We approve of this headlines: "All aboard the Espresso Express: Metra installs Cafe Cars" (WGN)

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still need another $43K+ to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!