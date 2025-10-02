Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 2

8:36 AM CDT on October 2, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• "Hundreds Protest Downtown As Trump Says Troops Are Coming To Chicago 'Very Soon'" (Block Club)

• Minivan driver, 72, ticketed for failure to reduce speed after fatally striking Juslene Akeza, 4, 5:43 PM Wednesday in 6200 block of N. Talman (ABC)

• "A person was shot in the eye while riding a CTA bus Wednesday evening on the city's West Side." (ABC)

• "Chicago police investigating after minivan driver slams into CTA bus in East Garfield Park" (CBS)

• Evanston's well-designed "Chicago Avenue bike lane project sparks tension among businesses, residents" (Daily Northwestern)

• For hardcore railfans only: Here's some CTA footage of yesterday's 78th anniversary ride on one of the hotsy-totsy 1920s vintage railcars

• We approve of this headlines: "All aboard the Espresso Express: Metra installs Cafe Cars" (WGN)

donate button

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still need another $43K+ to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Protected Bike Lanes

Eyes on the street: Taking a spin on the new-and-improved Milwaukee protected bike lanes in River West, with a few constructive criticisms

October 1, 2025
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 1

October 1, 2025
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 30

September 30, 2025
Car-Free Streets

Eyes on the Street: Take a virtual 15-minute walk on car-free Milwaukee Ave. from Division to North during Sunday’s Meet Me on Milwaukee

September 29, 2025
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for September 29

September 29, 2025
See all posts