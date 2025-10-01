Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 1

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• "The CTA and locals discuss what transit cuts could mean for the city’s future." (Loyola Phoenix)

• 3 masked motorists executed Travon Freeman, 17, after shooting him on bike Monday around 8:30 AM near 83rd/Baker in S. Chicago (Sun-Times)

• "'The kids are traumatized': Family displaced after CTA bus is hit by car driver, crashes into Jefferson Park home" (WGN)

• Extensive delays on Metra BNSF Line yesterday were caused by train striking deer (Sun-Times)

• "Skokie Plan Commission OKs 66-unit apartment building across from CTA Oakton station" (Tribune)

• "All Outbound Kennedy Lanes To Reopen By Sunday As Construction Nears Completion" (Block Club)

• Block Club: "NW Side Art Walk features 10 sculptures along the Milwaukee Avenue corridor, five of them new. A dedication ceremony is Saturday."

• "Walkable USA," screening on Oct. 10, from Chicago filmmaker Tom Desch profiles the work and ideas of city planner Jeff Speck (Tribune)

• Time Out Chicago looks at the debut of Metra's Cafe Car prototype

