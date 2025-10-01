Skip to Content
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 1

11:22 AM CDT on October 1, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• "The CTA and locals discuss what transit cuts could mean for the city’s future." (Loyola Phoenix)

• 3 masked motorists executed Travon Freeman, 17, after shooting him on bike Monday around 8:30 AM near 83rd/Baker in S. Chicago (Sun-Times)

• "'The kids are traumatized': Family displaced after CTA bus is hit by car driver, crashes into Jefferson Park home" (WGN)

• Extensive delays on Metra BNSF Line yesterday were caused by train striking deer (Sun-Times)

• "Skokie Plan Commission OKs 66-unit apartment building across from CTA Oakton station" (Tribune)

• "All Outbound Kennedy Lanes To Reopen By Sunday As Construction Nears Completion" (Block Club)

• Block Club: "NW Side Art Walk features 10 sculptures along the Milwaukee Avenue corridor, five of them new. A dedication ceremony is Saturday."

• "Walkable USA," screening on Oct. 10, from Chicago filmmaker Tom Desch profiles the work and ideas of city planner Jeff Speck (Tribune)

• Time Out Chicago looks at the debut of Metra's Cafe Car prototype

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

