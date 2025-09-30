Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 30

8:57 AM CDT on September 30, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• "Illinois leaders rip 'public relations stunt' day after Border Patrol agents patrolled busy Chicago streets" (Tribune)

• Internet cheers food delivery worker who yelled "F--- Trump!" at ICE agents on Wavker Drive, and evaded them, Keystone Cops-style, by e-bike. (We Are Mitú)

• "'Extensive delays' expected on Metra BNSF trains due to ‘operational incident' (NBC)

• Green and Pink service will continue while Lake St. bridge is closed for 2 years of repairs, except 2 shutdowns in fall 2026 spring 2027 (Sun-Times)

• Metra rock Island Distirct Train No. 427, departing from LaSalle Street Station at 5:35 p.m., this evening, will include a cafe car with free snacks (NBC)

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still need another $43K+ to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

