Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 30

• "Illinois leaders rip 'public relations stunt' day after Border Patrol agents patrolled busy Chicago streets" (Tribune)

• Internet cheers food delivery worker who yelled "F--- Trump!" at ICE agents on Wavker Drive, and evaded them, Keystone Cops-style, by e-bike. (We Are Mitú)

• "'Extensive delays' expected on Metra BNSF trains due to ‘operational incident' (NBC)

• Green and Pink service will continue while Lake St. bridge is closed for 2 years of repairs, except 2 shutdowns in fall 2026 spring 2027 (Sun-Times)

• Metra rock Island Distirct Train No. 427, departing from LaSalle Street Station at 5:35 p.m., this evening, will include a cafe car with free snacks (NBC)

