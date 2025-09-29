Today’s Headlines for September 29

Sponsored by:

• Block Club: "What Will Downtown Look Like In 2045? [Central Area Plan 20245] Calls For Better Transit, Riverwalk Extension And More"

• Ex-CTA equity officer Denise Barreto, "Where are the Black voices in the transit debate?" (Tribune)

• ...Some of them include Welch, Buckner, Simmons, Martin, Raby, Schultz, and Grimshaw.

• High Speed Rail Alliance: "Kam 'can guarantee you' that Fiscal Cliff legislation will get done"

• "Defiant commuters packed a town hall meeting at Malcolm X College to oppose planned cuts by the CTA." (World Socialist Web Site)

• "Paratransit riders hit with major cuts to rideshare program starting this week" (Herald)

• Hit-and-run pickup driver allegedly drove onto sidewalk and injured protester near Broadview ICE facility Wednesday night (ABC)

• ABC: "Chicago man says e-bike rider crashed into him on sidewalk, breaking his leg." City can help keep bikes, scooters off sidewalks by building PBL grid.

• Assailant badly beat man, 56, during robbery attempt at Western Orange station, the 2nd time he's been targeted on CTA in 2 months (NBC)

• "Just 43 arrests for fare evasion on Metra!" says FTA chief, clutching pearls, unaware that's because fare evasion isn't a major problem on Metra (Tribune)

• CTA Worker & Rider Town Hall hosted by DSA and Chicago Transit Justice Coalition, 10/12, 2-3:30 PM, West Loop Public Library 122 N. Aberdeen

