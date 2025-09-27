What is the future of Illinois transit governance and funding? We asked California Psychics

This post is sponsored by Boulevard Bikes.

"Let's go upstairs and read my tarot cards"

"Stay With Me" by Faces, 1971

Let me start out by saying that psychic readings are not exactly my cup of tea leaves. However, I respect the fact that many people find them to be an inspiring and enjoyable way to get a fresh perspective on their daily lives.

So I wasn't attempting to get a factual prediction about the Chicago region's projected $771 million transit fiscal cliff from California Psychics. Founded in 1995, it's a Glendale, CA-based company providing "psychic service millions of people trust."

But I thought they might provide some fun insights on the issue. And perhaps they'd shed a little light for Illinois lawmakers who are currently tackling thorny public transportation governance and funding matters.

I first heard about California Psychics from their funny ads on Chicago's WXRT alternative rock station. The radio spots feature a worldly-wise-sounding, Burgess Meredith-like spokesman.

Here's an example. "When you haven't found love, it can feel like everyone else has," the gravel-voiced narrator says. "It's in every movie, every song, and all the PDA. Looking for love sucks. Thankfully, California Psychics can give you the guidance you need to find the one."

So I looked at their website. "Our family of gifted psychic advisors care deeply about helping you and every last one has been hand selected for their skills and abilities," its "about" page says. "Whatever it is that matters — from love and relationships to money or career — we provide a safe, non-judgemental service that's dedicated to helping you see your opportunities in life." Obviously, when discussing Chicago-area public transportation funding challenges, "money" is the operative word.

Screenshot of the California Psychics homepage. This is not an endorsement of the service on my part, but if you enjoy psychic readings, the folks I spoke to seemed like nice people.

When recently I called up California Psychics, I asked to speak to a manager, and was put in touch with a very friendly, accommodating person. I told her exactly who I was, what Streetsblog Chicago does, and that I intended to write this article about the subject, and she had no problem with that. Her only request was that I not record my conversation with one of their "gifted psychic advisors" (as described on the website). However, she indicated it would be fine if I took detailed notes from the discussion and directly quoted them in this post.

The first psychic specializing in money-related questions that I was connected with immediately told me he didn't feel like he would be the right person for the job. That's understandable, since I wanted to talk about a public transportation funding conundrum in a region thousands of mile from the Golden State.

The second fiscal-oriented advisor I spoke to was also skeptical about whether her "skills and abilities" (as the website states) would be suitable for the task at. But she was willing to give it a try.

I immediately explained to her that I write for SBC, a news and advocacy website covering sustainable transportation and traffic safety issues in the the Windy City and beyond. I told her we're part of the Streetsblog Network, which includes a few sites in California.

I made it clear I was not looking for infallible prognostications or precise advice about what Land of Lincoln lawmakers should do to address our impending bus and train service funding crisis. But I thought she might have some helpful advice and moral support for legislators trying to overcome this very sticky wicket. I asked if she was comfortable with the task at hand.

"I totally understand where you're coming from, but there's something that my spirit guide won't let me pick up on," she replied

Say what? I asked her exactly what a spirit guide is.

"It's the spirit that leads you to the right decision and the right path," she explained. "It shows the negativity that's surrounding you, and puts positivity into your life." But she said there was something that my sprit guide wouldn't let me pick up on.

Still, she was willing to proceed with trying our luck on the session. "There's something attracting me to this reading, and I do want to give you some clarity on it." But she warned that if she encountered a "blur" in my spirit guide, her own spirit guide would not be able to pick up insights from her tarot.

She was literally using tarot cards? Yes, she confirmed, and I replied that I was completely fine with that strategy. I added that if at any point she felt like our reading was not working out, we could end it with no hard feelings.



So I proceeded to tell her about the Chicagoland transit funding situation, which is similar to what's going on in many other U.S. metro areas. CTA, Metra, and Pace ridership plummeted during the Shelter in Place era. And even after the pandemic faded, lots of people are still working from home and not talking buses and trains downtown, so the agencies are getting less farebox revenue.



During COVID-19, the transit systems were bailed out by federal pandemic stimulus money, but that cash is projected to run out in 2026. As a result, we're soming to the $771 million monetary canyon, and if the Illinois General Assembly doesn't build a bridge, the result is predicted to be 40 percent service cuts and 3,000 transit worker layoffs.

I explained that the state capitol is in Downstate Springfield, Abe Lincoln's stomping grounds during his State Senate years, so that's where legislators are trying to make tough decisions about transit revenue and governance reform. Some of the transit-friendly Democrats want to raise $1.5 billion to not just save Chicagoland public transportation, but improve it.

A transit funding/reform bill passed the Senate during the spring legislative session on May 31, I told my (hopefully not too bored by my jargon this point) psychic advisor. However, the House didn't have time to vote on it. So in October the legislators be coming together for what's called a "veto session," to try to get the transit law past the finish line.

I asked my California Psychic if she had any advice for the state senators and representatives making touch decisions for Illinois, especially Chicagolanders. I argued that these politicians are essentially the mothers and fathers of our state, who have to make tough decisions about how money is spent.

So I requested that my advisor view these lawmakers like typical California Psychics clients. What sort of advice or visions might she offer them?

"Basically, that is a question for their spirit guides," she replied. "They have to listen to their spirit guides. A spirit guide is very connected to a person, and it shows them the right path."

"This reading is not open to my gift," my advisor concluded. "I can't tell people what to do and how to do it unless they listen to their spirit guide."

Rep. Kam Buckner

I asked her if it would be helpful if one of these politicians, say Rep. Kam Buckner, co-leader of the House's Public Transit Working Group, was to call up California Psychics and ask for insights to help him make the right legislative decisions.

"No, because our gift is not for that," she responded, stating that her insights are not applicable to political decisions. "Basically, my gift is is to remove negative energy."

So how would her gift help when a civilian calls with a question about finances?

She provided an example. "If I open up my tarot, and I get a turnover card in my tarot, that means things are changing, like a change in their career."

But the bottom line was that my California Psychic didn't feel it would be useful for Illinois legislators to call up and ask an advisor for insights on which transit revenue source or governance structure would be best for our state.

"I wish we could help this situation," she apologized.

No problem at all, I said. The call was a fascinating experiment. It certainly wasn't a failure, simply because a psychic reading didn't happen to be the correct hammer for this particular nail.

As I said goodnight, I asked my psychic advisor to wish the Prairie State good luck as we face this challenge.

"You are in my prayers," she replied. "Love and light."

Overall, my experience with California Psychics was a positive one. As for the rescuing Illinois public transportation from the brink, I'll leave you with these words from the late Chicago Mayor Harold Washington's 1983 inaugural address.

From Wikipedia: "Chris Gillette wrestling an American alligator at Everglades Holiday Park, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida."

"Most of our problems can be solved," Mayor Washington said. "Some of them will take brains, some of them will take patience, and all of them will have to be wrested with like an alligator in the swamp."

