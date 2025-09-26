Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 26

9:30 AM CDT on September 26, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• CTA Board Member Roberto Requejo: We can find $1B to save and improve Chicagoland transit by using one weird trick!

• Rep. Buckner: "Some people are saying [passing transit bill] can wait, but for the sake of our transit systems we have to get this done now." (Evanston Now)

• "Known" driver struck and critically injured man, 61, and fled on foot Thursday around 5:05 AM in the 4400 block of S. Lavergne in Garfield Ridge (ABC)

• "Federal government is rescinding funding for traffic safety projects, including bike trail downstate" (Sun-Times)

• "Chicago Fire Stadium At The 78 Clears City Council" without planned 15th Street Red Line station (Block Club)

• CDOT will take a Lake Street Dive into efforts to rehab the bascule bridge on October 6

• SBC cofounder Steven Vance, co-lead of Abundant Housing IL calls ADU opt-in restriction bad because it "entrenches aldermanic prerogative" (Block Club)

• "5-Story Apartment Building Approved For Former Stage 773 In Lakeview" (Block Club)

• Wait, what? Metra will be offering *free* snacks on its test runs of potential Cafe Cars (Crain's)

• "As We Fall Headfirst Into [Autumn] CTA is Your Best Way to Get to All Events Large or Small"

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

