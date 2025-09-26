Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 26

Sponsored by:

• CTA Board Member Roberto Requejo: We can find $1B to save and improve Chicagoland transit by using one weird trick!

• Rep. Buckner: "Some people are saying [passing transit bill] can wait, but for the sake of our transit systems we have to get this done now." (Evanston Now)

• "Known" driver struck and critically injured man, 61, and fled on foot Thursday around 5:05 AM in the 4400 block of S. Lavergne in Garfield Ridge (ABC)

• "Federal government is rescinding funding for traffic safety projects, including bike trail downstate" (Sun-Times)

• "Chicago Fire Stadium At The 78 Clears City Council" without planned 15th Street Red Line station (Block Club)

• CDOT will take a Lake Street Dive into efforts to rehab the bascule bridge on October 6

• SBC cofounder Steven Vance, co-lead of Abundant Housing IL calls ADU opt-in restriction bad because it "entrenches aldermanic prerogative" (Block Club)

• "5-Story Apartment Building Approved For Former Stage 773 In Lakeview" (Block Club)

• Wait, what? Metra will be offering *free* snacks on its test runs of potential Cafe Cars (Crain's)

• "As We Fall Headfirst Into [Autumn] CTA is Your Best Way to Get to All Events Large or Small"

