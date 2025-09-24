Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 24

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• At Milwaukee Complete Streets event in River West, "Johnson calls more Chicago protected bike lanes ‘ultimate goal,’ touts milestone" (Tribune)

• ABC: "E-bikes & e-scooters on sidewalks: How Chicago officials and police are tackling the issue." Not discussed: Building PBLs to make on-street riding safer.

• Tribune editorial doesn't distinguish between ≤ 20 mph e-assist bikes such as e-Divvies, legal to use in bikeways, and popular 30-40 mph "e-moto" mopeds

• Acting CTA Prez Leerhsen discusses future of transit, answers question "What's your favorite 'L' line?" at "Save Chicago Transit" (Bluesky, Facebook)

• Metra: "Rehabbed 87th St./Woodruff Station [on MED] to reopen Oct. 6"

• Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen reached tentative agreement with Metra for 3.5% raises for 93 union members (Trains.com)

• Happy Hump Day! New concrete protection on the Uptown Extension protected lanes on Clark: Montrose to Winnemac (Bluesky, Twitter)

