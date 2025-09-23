Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 23

Sponsored by:

• SBC contributor Igor Studenkov: "Metra, Pace won’t make cuts, will raise fares next year as fiscal cliff still looms" (Evanston Roundtable)

• Hit-and-run driver fatally struck Michelle Heidbrick, 36, a "sweet, kind" person who was 22 weeks pregnant, Sunday around 9:30 PM in Waukegan (ABC)

• Yet another CTA bus crash caused by a reckless motorist: 6 bus passengers injured after Jeep driver, 19, made U-turn Monday in South Chicago (ABC)

• Police release images of 4 suspects in armed robbery that happened 8/30 around 1:15 AM at Morgan Green Line station in Fulton Market (ABC)

• Park District: "forums and online form offer residents an opportunity to get involved in the 2026 budget planning process" (Bluesky, Twitter)

