Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Events

Eyes on the street: PARK(ing) Day 2025: A Celebration of Community and Urban Transformation

4:23 PM CDT on September 23, 2025

Dovetail Brewing’s parking lot last Saturday. Photo: John Greenfield

This post is sponsored by Ride Illinois.

One of the many important and/or enjoyable sustainable transportation-related events that happened last weekend (more on that tomorrow) was last Saturday's PARK(ing) Day 2025, organized by the Chicago Growth Project. The event took place on the parking lots of Dovetail Brewery, Belle Plaine and Ravenswood avenues, and Demo Brewery, Berteau and Ravenswood avenues, a mere 0.2 miles away from each other. Dovetail is sandwiched between Metra's Union Pacific North Line and the CTA Brown Line.

The invite described PARK(ing) Day as "a citywide festival where we reclaim parking spaces and convert them into temporary public parks for a day!" (It also takes place in other cities around the world. "This event aims to spark conversations about our urban landscape and showcase the potential for a more livable, human-focused Chicago. Our goal is to connect, educate, and empower you to advocate for people-oriented city design."

Flier for the event.

The free Chicago event featured tables my many local sustainable transportation and housing advocacy groups; speeches by local politicians and candidates; live music; yoga; urbanist trivia; food vendors; and, of course, lots of craft beer. See the full list of organizations, speakers, and more at the bottom of this post.

Rep. Kam Buckner, who one of the Springfield lawmakers currently leading the charge on passing a transportation reform and funding bill, gave a few remarks at the event. "It was less speech and really just impromptu comments," he told Streetsblog yesterday. "But I believe the point I centered on is, during the pandemic, we learned something we should never forget: space is not neutral. Space can’t be neutral. When six feet could mean life or death, we finally saw how precious—and political—space really is."

Kam Buckner on an ‘L’ train. Photo provided.

"We taped the floors of groceries," he added. "We measured the distance between strangers and loved ones. We turned parking spots into dining rooms, gyms, classrooms, sanctuaries. Streets became our living rooms. Sidewalks became our common spaces. Space became survival. But here’s the truth: it always has been. Who gets space…to breathe, to walk, to gather, to play, has always been the question of justice. And you can’t tell what a society values by what they chose to give space to."

Here's a gallery of some photos I took at both parking lots that day, with links to the organizations' websites.

Dovetail Brewing

Chicago Growth Project
Neighbors of Edgewater and Uptown
Congress on the New Urbanism Chicago
Abundant Housing Illinois
Parking Reform Network
Strong Towns Chicago

Demo Brewing

The scene at Demo Brewing's parking lot.
Sun Roads
Parking lot chalk.
An invitation to Not In My Back Yard folks.
Tossing a football on the car-free land. (Taken with permission.)
The theme for the day.

For more details on what took place, here's some more of the text from the event invite:

Event Zones and Activities

Demo Brewing Company: Community Hub & Stage

The parking lot at Demo Brewing will be the event's main hub, featuring a stage with live music and inspiring speakers throughout the day.

Live Music and Yoga: Enjoy performances from local bands all afternoon and two live yoga sessions!

  • 12:30 PM - 1:00 PM: Em Hall (Yoga)
  • 1:00 PM - 1:45 PM: Some Years Later
  • 2:00 PM - 2:45 PM: Ian McKinley
  • 3:00 PM - 3:45 PM: Nova Squad
  • 4:00 PM - 4:30 PM: Sun Roads
  • 4:30 PM - 5:00 PM: Em Hall (Yoga)
  • 5:00 PM - 5:45 PM: Urbanist Trivia with Chicago Growth Project
  • 6:00 PM - 6:45 PM: Greystone
  • 7:00 PM - 7:45 PM: Imperium

Guest Speakers: Hear from influential voices in our community who are passionate about sustainable urban development and public spaces. Speakers include:

1:45 Drake Warren(Candidate, Cook County Commissioner, District 10)

2:45 State Representative Kam Buckner (26th District)

3:45 Isaiah White (Candidate, Cook County Commissioner, District 12)

5:45 Alderman Matt Martin (47th Ward)

Dovetail Brewery: Urbanist Showcase & Interactive Fun

Across the way at Dovetail Brewery, immerse yourself in an interactive showcase of innovative urbanist ideas.

Advocacy Displays: Local urbanist groups will transform parking spaces into creative displays that bring their missions to life. This is your chance to connect with organizations driving positive change in Chicago, including:

  • Chicago Growth Project
  • Abundant Housing Illinois
  • Strong Towns Chicago
  • Congress for the New Urbanism
  • Bike PAC
  • Parking Reform Network.

Food & Drink

Enjoy delicious food from a variety of local vendors:

  • Tacomatora
  • Hey Beignets
  • Irene’s Chicago
  • Do-Rite Donuts
  • Barry’s Sweets
donate button

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still need another $43K+ to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thank you!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 23

September 23, 2025
Pedestrian Fatalities

A driver struck and killed Anakin Perez, 9, in the street in front of his Chicago school. How do we make sure that never happens again?

September 22, 2025
Transit Fiscal Cliff

Chicken soup for the CTA rider’s soul: While the transit agency is standing on the verge of a budget crisis, positive vibes at town hall

September 19, 2025
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 19

September 19, 2025
Streetsblog Chicago

The second edition of “Chicago Transit Hikes” by Lindsay Welbers discusses more great nature trails you can access without driving there

September 18, 2025
See all posts