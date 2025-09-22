Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 22

9:41 AM CDT on September 22, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

• RTA: "What transit riders are telling us: 2025 Customer Satisfaction Survey Results"

• "Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Committee to hear report from equity in enforcement committee" (Daily Line)

• ABC: "Hit-and-run crash sends CTA bus into Jefferson Park home, police say"

• CBS: "Chicago police seek to identify woman who hit another passenger after exiting CTA bus"

• FOX: Police seek suspects in robbery on CTA bus in Garfield Park

• "Swimmers Return To Chicago River For 1st Time In A Century, Marking Dramatic Transformation" (Block Club)

• Winthrop Bank scolded by customers and commuters for using "AI slop" on 94/606 mural. John made the same mistake on SBC once – once! (Block Club)

donate button

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still need another $43K+ to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Transit Fiscal Cliff

Chicken soup for the CTA rider’s soul: While the transit agency is standing on the verge of a budget crisis, positive vibes at town hall

September 19, 2025
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 19

September 19, 2025
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 18

September 18, 2025
Transit Fiscal Cliff

The Northern Illinois Transit Authority is a good idea

A solid compromise on a challenging problem.

September 17, 2025
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 17

September 17, 2025
See all posts