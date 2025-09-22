Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 22

Sponsored by:

• RTA: "What transit riders are telling us: 2025 Customer Satisfaction Survey Results"

• "Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Committee to hear report from equity in enforcement committee" (Daily Line)

• ABC: "Hit-and-run crash sends CTA bus into Jefferson Park home, police say"

• CBS: "Chicago police seek to identify woman who hit another passenger after exiting CTA bus"

• FOX: Police seek suspects in robbery on CTA bus in Garfield Park

• "Swimmers Return To Chicago River For 1st Time In A Century, Marking Dramatic Transformation" (Block Club)

• Winthrop Bank scolded by customers and commuters for using "AI slop" on 94/606 mural. John made the same mistake on SBC once – once! (Block Club)

