Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 19

11:33 AM CDT on September 19, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Driver who killed Anakin Perez, 9, Thursday around 7:40 AM in front of McNair Elementary in Austin, ticketed. Parents want more crossing guards. (Block Club)

• USDOT chief "threatens to pull CTA funding over safety concerns" (CBS)

• "CTA union leader calls for dedicated transit police after string of attacks on workers" (CBS)

• Man, 42, charged with attempted murder after allegedly pushing a man, 51, off Washington Blue platform Wednesday around 5 PM, no word on injuries (FOX)

• CPD released images man, 25-30, suspected in beating of 2 other passengers after argument on bus Thursday near Jackson/Western (CBS)

• It's not worth risking your life to catch a train! "Hinsdale police released video of a commuter crawling under a stopped train to make it on board." (ABC)

• ...But Metra, please make it easier to know which side of platform you need to catch your train on. As discussed in this SBC post, it's often non-obvious.

• USDOT claws $675,000 away from downstate McLean County bike-walk trail, claiming the project is "no longer a priority" (25 News)

• "From Steering A Bus To Splitting Iron, CTA Workers Show Off Skills At Annual Jamboree" (Block Club)

• "Chase Away the Clouds of September on CTA As You Travel to Fun Festivities"

• Park(ing) Day celebration (technically today) taking place tomorrow, Sat. 9/20, noon to 8 PM, 1763 West Berteau Ave., brewery parking lots in North Center

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

