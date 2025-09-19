Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 19

Sponsored by:

• Driver who killed Anakin Perez, 9, Thursday around 7:40 AM in front of McNair Elementary in Austin, ticketed. Parents want more crossing guards. (Block Club)

• USDOT chief "threatens to pull CTA funding over safety concerns" (CBS)

• "CTA union leader calls for dedicated transit police after string of attacks on workers" (CBS)

• Man, 42, charged with attempted murder after allegedly pushing a man, 51, off Washington Blue platform Wednesday around 5 PM, no word on injuries (FOX)

• CPD released images man, 25-30, suspected in beating of 2 other passengers after argument on bus Thursday near Jackson/Western (CBS)

• It's not worth risking your life to catch a train! "Hinsdale police released video of a commuter crawling under a stopped train to make it on board." (ABC)

• ...But Metra, please make it easier to know which side of platform you need to catch your train on. As discussed in this SBC post, it's often non-obvious.

• USDOT claws $675,000 away from downstate McLean County bike-walk trail, claiming the project is "no longer a priority" (25 News)

• "From Steering A Bus To Splitting Iron, CTA Workers Show Off Skills At Annual Jamboree" (Block Club)

• "Chase Away the Clouds of September on CTA As You Travel to Fun Festivities"

• Park(ing) Day celebration (technically today) taking place tomorrow, Sat. 9/20, noon to 8 PM, 1763 West Berteau Ave., brewery parking lots in North Center

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still need another $43K+ to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!