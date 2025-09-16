Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 16

9:03 AM CDT on September 16, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• "How could the transit 'fiscal cliff' play out in Chicago? Philadelphia cuts offer clues" (Sun-Times)

• "Cook County Health and CTA Launch New Naloxone Vending Machines Pilot at [5] Rail Stations Across the City"

• Police: Teen on e-bike died after he "ran stop sign, entered intersection at 30-40 mph," collided w/ pickup driver at Reuter/Grove in Arlington Heights (CBS)

• Man fatally struck by inbound Metra MED train Monday around 8:30 AM just south of McCormick Place station, causing delays (Sun-Times)

• Boy, 10, riding bike, struck by inbound Metra RIL train Monday around 5:30 PM in south-suburban New Lennox suffers non-life-threatening injuries (NBC)

• "Pace reveals passenger upgrades at Schaumburg bus hub but specter of fiscal cliff looms" (Daily Herald)

• "Bridgeport’s Formerly Polluted Riverfront Park Is Now Thriving And Could Be Expanded" (Block Club)

• "Walk, run, bike, or CTA your way to the Sun Day Solar Fest on Sunday, September 21, at Montrose Beach near the dog park." (Active Trans)

