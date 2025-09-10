Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 10

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Op-ed from Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias: "What really works to fight carjacking in Chicago" (Tribune)

• "Anxiety High In Chicago’s Homeless Encampments As Residents Fear National Guard Could Clear Tents" (Block Club)

• "Chicago Bears Double Down On Plan To Leave Soldier Field For Arlington Heights" (Block Club)

• The plot thickens: "Union Pacific sues Metra amid payment dispute" (Tribune)

• Letters: "Why upzoning Broadway will be good for Chicago" (Chicago)

• Letter from Electrification Coalition: "[If you absolutely feel the need to own a car] Buy your EV before tax credits expire" (Sun-Times)

• No, jacket required. "Reflective jackets arrived yesterday and as of last night are already 60% sold out. If you want one, act quickly." (Bike Lane Uprising)

• Oddly, the URL for Chicago's bike social networking site TheChainlink.org was bought by a website touting "a revolution in the field of live football in Vietnam."

