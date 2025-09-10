Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
This story is presented by
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 10

9:29 AM CDT on September 10, 2025

Copenhagenize.com

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Op-ed from Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias: "What really works to fight carjacking in Chicago" (Tribune)

• "Anxiety High In Chicago’s Homeless Encampments As Residents Fear National Guard Could Clear Tents" (Block Club)

• "Chicago Bears Double Down On Plan To Leave Soldier Field For Arlington Heights" (Block Club)

• The plot thickens: "Union Pacific sues Metra amid payment dispute" (Tribune)

• Letters: "Why upzoning Broadway will be good for Chicago" (Chicago)

• Letter from Electrification Coalition: "[If you absolutely feel the need to own a car] Buy your EV before tax credits expire" (Sun-Times)

No, jacket required. "Reflective jackets arrived yesterday and as of last night are already 60% sold out. If you want one, act quickly." (Bike Lane Uprising)

• Oddly, the URL for Chicago's bike social networking site TheChainlink.org was bought by a website touting "a revolution in the field of live football in Vietnam."

donate button

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still need another $43K+ to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Not trapped under ICE: During Trump’s immigration enforcement crackdown, bike riders alert public, spread the word about legal rights

September 10, 2025
Transit Fiscal Cliff

State reps Ann Williams, Kelly Cassidy, and Eva-Dina Delgado, plus ATA’s Amy Rynell, discussed fiscal cliff at “Four Broads Talking Transit” panel

September 9, 2025
Bike Network

Cook County’s O’Hare Area Bike Network Study is looking at ways to connect cycling routes near the airport

September 8, 2025
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 8

September 8, 2025
Transit Fiscal Cliff

GOP State Sen. Don DeWitte on solving the transit fiscal cliff, including ideas for more “equitable” governance and funding sources

September 5, 2025
See all posts