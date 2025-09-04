Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 4

8:59 AM CDT on September 4, 2025

• Verified GoFundMe launched for Teresa Carteno, 62, seriously injured by a reckless driver, 42, at Fullerton/Mango in Belmont Cragin (Block Club)

• Surface Transportation Board grants Metra request for trackage rights on Union Pacific (Trains.com)

• The John Williams NewsClick survey: "Should concealed weapons be banned on CTA buses and trains?" Short answer: Yes. (WGN)

• "Developer Pitches 7-Story Apartment Building To Replace Bucktown Strip Mall" (Block Club)

• Fall 2025 UTC Seminar Series kicks off with Zoom talk on efforts to get to zero emissions on Metra trains, Thursday 9/18 at noon. Register here.

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive last month, but we still need another $44K to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!

