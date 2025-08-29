Eyes on the street: Take a virtual ride on the nifty new protected bike lanes on Belmont between Milwaukee and Kimball

This post is sponsored by Boulevard Bikes.

First announced in May 2024 and slated for construction that year, it appears that the 0.6-mile segment of protected bike lanes on Belmont Avenue between Milwaukee (3840 W.) and Kimball (3400 W.) avenues are finally completed. But it was worth the wait, because this is one of the nicest PBL snippets in town, with lots of concrete protection.

Moreover, the new facility extends the protected lanes that already existed east of Kimball, where the Belmont Blue Line station is located. Belmont is now basically a low-stress bikeway from Milwaukee to Ashland Avenue (1600 W.), almost three miles.

The project area. Image: CDOT

Here's a quick review of what the Chicago Department of Transportation has done on the Milwaukee-to-Kimball stretch, which is in the 30th and 35th wards. The former is represented Ald. Ruth Cruz, and the latter was repped last year by Carlos Rosa (now Chicago Park District Superintendent), and is now under Ald. Anthony Quezada.

The 3500 block of West Belmont before and after CDOT installed curb-protected lanes. Images: Google Maps, John Greenfield

Previously, the portion of Belmont from Milwaukee to Kimball had rush hour parking controls, which allowed drivers to use the curb lane as a de-facto travel lane, encouraging speeding. Under the new street design, curbside parking is permitted 24/7, and the travel lanes became narrower, which helps calm traffic.

The layout at Ridgeway (3730 W.) with parking on the north side of Belmont converted to the concrete-protected westbound bike lane. There' a parking-and-concrete-protected eastbound bike lane, plus a short raised bike lane / bus boarding island, on the south side.

On the other hand, at some locations on this segment of Belmont, CDOT has converted curbside car parking spaces on one side of the street to make room for protected lanes. The new layout also includes bus stop islands, which help speed transit trips because they let bus drivers pick up customers without pulling out of the mixed-traffic lane. There are also some short bus-bike lanes, marked with red thermoplastic.

The raised bike lane and bus stop at Ridgeway Avenue, looking west. Phopto: John Greenfield

I've seen a bit of grumbling about the new parking situation on the Streetsblog Facebook page, but it was clear that this area needed a Safe Streets makeover. According to CDOT, this portion of Belmont saw 423 traffic crashes in the five years before the initiative was announced, a 72 percent higher rate than all the avenue. 57 percent of people who were seriously injured were on foot or bike. The department also counted 590 speeding motorists on this segment of Belmont in a single day.

A westbound bus-bike lane at Homan Avenue (3800 W.), leading to Milwaukee. Photo: John Greenfield

The new street design benefits pedestrians with new crosswalks, curb extensions, and curb ramps, and shorter crossing distances. And due the roadway encouraging safer speeds, drivers are also less likely to get in serious and fatal crashes.

I'm guessing the local ward offices have gotten some complaints about car parking becoming a bit less convenient. But as you can see from the videos, the tradeoff is worth it. This stretch of Belmont is now a safer and more pleasant place to walk; catch a bus or train; ride a bike or e-scooter; and, yes, drive a car.

For more info on this project, check out the May 2024 community meeting presentation.

Feel free to let us know what you think of the new layout in the comments section.

