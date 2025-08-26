Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 26

8:53 AM CDT on August 26, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Active Trans: "Please ask the IL General Assembly to fix and fund our transit system during Oct. veto session"

• Metra's Derwinski: "This is the time of year when Metra talks about next year’s budget... To say this year will be different is a major understatement." 

• Lake Forest riders will see more weekend trains as Metra expands Union Pacific North line service (Tribune)

• Brown Line service disrupted NW of Southport station due to minor derailment at Kimball Monday morning, no word on if passengers were on train (ABC)

• Letters: RTA shouldn't transfer $74M from Metra, Pace to save CTA or limit number of subsidized taxi, ride-hail trips for people with disabilities (Tribune)

• Utility work underway for CTA State and Lake station renovations (CBS)

• "Since its inception in 2008, Metra’s K-9 unit has played a vital role in ensuring the safety and security of both travelers and staff."

• "Missing Chicago man spotted at Waukegan Metra station" (WGN)

• Winnemac (5030 N.) Greenway between NSCT and LFT will involve making Winnemac between Clark and Broadway one-way EB for drivers (Block Club)

• "Photos: Thousands participate in the 42nd Chicago Triathlon" (Tribune)

• "Bike the Drive a rare car-free ride on Lake Shore Drive" this Sunday 8/31 (Daily Herald)

Meet Me on Milwaukee car-free street event in Wicker Park 10 AM - 5 PM between North/Damen and Division/Ashland

