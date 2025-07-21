Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday 7/21

7:54 AM CDT on July 21, 2025

"CTA Customers Enjoy Ceremonial 'First Ride' on the New Red, Purple Line Elevated Tracks" with stops at Bryn Mawr and Berwyn"

• More coverage of the the opening of 5 new Red Line stations (Block Club, WGN, ABC, NBC, CBS)

• NIMBY op-ed from Edgewater condo association prez: "Cutting parking requirements while upzoning Broadway will create a crisis" (Tribune)

• Hit-and-run driver fatally stuck Marcela Hernandez, 22, seriously injured man, 21, she was walking with at Ashland/Cullerton in Pilsen, no arrests (ABC)

• CPD: 4 men punched victim in face on CTA escalator, stole wallet, pulled gun when he tried to get it back, 7/12 around 12:47 AM (ABC)

CDOT newsletter provides updates on Granville, Archer/Kedzie, Milwaukee, and 71st Complete Streets projects

• Chicago Grit bicycle race series in West Dundee (Daily Herald)

• Chicago Critical Mass this Friday, July 25, 6 PM at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St.

