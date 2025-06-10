Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 10

8:58 AM CDT on June 10, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

American Prospect's "Chicago’s Public Transit Is in Limbo" piece features commentary from UIC transportation experts P.S. Sriraj and Kate Lowe

• CTA board won't be "backbiting snakes" if they don't endorse mayor's pick for CTA chief – he's joining Obama Foundation instead (Sun-Times)

• "Upcoming ['CTA Chats' pop-up events] will enable riders to speak directly with CTA leaders and provide valuable insight as the Agency plans for the future"

• Huntley police blame e-dirt bike rider's lack of "lack of [safety] equipment," rather than F-150 driver's failure to yield, huge vehicle, for critical injuries (FOX)

• Block Club: "Speed Camera Installed At Dangerous [Belmont/Karlov] Intersection, But Neighbors Say It’s Not Enough"

• Leader of Pilgrim Baptist Church of South Chicago: "South Chicago finally has a shot at renewal. Let’s not waste it. (Crain's)

Block Club: "Did You Get A Decades-Old Traffic Ticket In The Mail? It’s Not A Scam"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $47,702 with $17,998 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

