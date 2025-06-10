Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 10

Sponsored by:

• American Prospect's "Chicago’s Public Transit Is in Limbo" piece features commentary from UIC transportation experts P.S. Sriraj and Kate Lowe

• CTA board won't be "backbiting snakes" if they don't endorse mayor's pick for CTA chief – he's joining Obama Foundation instead (Sun-Times)

• "Upcoming ['CTA Chats' pop-up events] will enable riders to speak directly with CTA leaders and provide valuable insight as the Agency plans for the future"

• Huntley police blame e-dirt bike rider's lack of "lack of [safety] equipment," rather than F-150 driver's failure to yield, huge vehicle, for critical injuries (FOX)

• Block Club: "Speed Camera Installed At Dangerous [Belmont/Karlov] Intersection, But Neighbors Say It’s Not Enough"

• Leader of Pilgrim Baptist Church of South Chicago: "South Chicago finally has a shot at renewal. Let’s not waste it. (Crain's)

• Block Club: "Did You Get A Decades-Old Traffic Ticket In The Mail? It’s Not A Scam"

