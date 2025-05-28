Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 28

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices

• Johnson urges "expediency" in addressing CTA fiscal cliff, wants funding increase and governance reform: "My position is we have to do both." (Tribune)

• "Will transit be cut by 40%? Metra, Pace and CTA pushed to the brink" (Herald)

• South Side bus driver: "I urge legislators to prioritize funding for the United We Move legislation to enhance security and support for drivers." (Tribune)

• Urban policy prof: Service proposed by RTA would cost $1.5B but have huge perks for economy, environment, equity, "no magical thinking needed." (Crain's)

• Pickup driver struck and critically injured boy, 11, riding electric dirt bike out of driveway Sunday around 6:23 PM in 5800 block of Arbor Gate Dr., Joliet (NBC)

• Man, 34, accused of entering restricted area of State/Lake stop and firing gun through sidewalk grate at 2 pedestrians has court hearing today (WGN)

• Man, 22, who arrived at Crystal Lake Metra stop with loaded gun and cocaine, pleaded guilty to weapon and drug charges, sentenced to 7 years (Shaw)

• "Metra filed amended lawsuit seeking relief confirming UP cannot unilaterally force Metra... to bear a significant increase in the compensation [to UP]"

• WBEZ: Working Bikes "refurbishes discarded bikes and donates them to Chicagoans and people abroad who need wheels."

• Ex-SB USA editor on Midwest policy: "Housing people is #1. New greenfield [not Greenfield] housing doesn't have to be the same as in the 1990s."

• "South Siders 'Puzzled,' Smitten By Concrete Cadillac Housed In Hyde Park Parking Garage" (Block Club)

