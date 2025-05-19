Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 19

Sponsored by:

• Southbound semi driver fatally struck man, 44, Friday around noon in crosswalk at 21st/Ashland in Pilsen (WGN)

• Metra SW Service train struck vehicle Friday around 9 AM at 8th/Pulaski, no injuries reported, but incident caused train delays (WGN)

• Block Club: "Why Can’t Chicagoans Use E-Scooters After Midnight? Critics Slam City’s 'Impossible' Regulations."

• Letters: "Letters: Improve access to the Chicago Riverwalk with an elevator" and "Don’t re-sign NASCAR" (Tribune)

• Block Club: Vacancy Tax On Landlords Could Help Fill City’s Affordable Housing Gap, UChicago Students Say"

• "Chicago saw more visitors in 2024 but remains behind pre-pandemic figures" (WBEZ)

• "Commuters Step Back in Time as CTA Brings Out 1970s Railcars for Crosstown Classic Game" (WTTW)

• Ride of Silence to honor fallen cyclists Wed. 5/21, gathering at Queen's Landing, 501 S. DLSD, at 5:30 PM, departing at 6. Register here.

