Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 19

8:49 AM CDT on May 19, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

• Southbound semi driver fatally struck man, 44, Friday around noon in crosswalk at 21st/Ashland in Pilsen (WGN)

• Metra SW Service train struck vehicle Friday around 9 AM at 8th/Pulaski, no injuries reported, but incident caused train delays (WGN)

Block Club: "Why Can’t Chicagoans Use E-Scooters After Midnight? Critics Slam City’s 'Impossible' Regulations."

• Letters: "Letters: Improve access to the Chicago Riverwalk with an elevator" and "Don’t re-sign NASCAR" (Tribune)

• Block Club: Vacancy Tax On Landlords Could Help Fill City’s Affordable Housing Gap, UChicago Students Say"

• "Chicago saw more visitors in 2024 but remains behind pre-pandemic figures" (WBEZ)

• "Commuters Step Back in Time as CTA Brings Out 1970s Railcars for Crosstown Classic Game" (WTTW)

• Ride of Silence to honor fallen cyclists Wed. 5/21, gathering at Queen's Landing, 501 S. DLSD, at 5:30 PM, departing at 6. Register here.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $45,302 with $19,698 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Safe Streets

An intersection redesign advocates pitched years ago might have prevented the latest serious bike injury crash on Wrightwood Avenue

A driver fatally struck Ron Mendoza, 43, at Wrightwood/Pulaski in 2023. Another motorist seriously injured a boy, 16, Thursday at Wrightwood/Cicero.

May 16, 2025
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 16

May 16, 2025
CTA

Ald. Moore insists that CTA board members who oppose Mayor Johnson’s prez pick, the alder’s ex-COS, would be “backbiting snakes”

May 15, 2025
See all posts