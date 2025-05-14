Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 14

9:11 AM CDT on May 14, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

High Speed Rail Alliance form to contact reps, noting that w/o more funding "Metra and the entire Chicago region’s transit system will be devastated."

• Developer David Doig coos over mayor's reported choice of Chicago's COO John Roberson for CTA chief, despite advocates' request to delay pick (Crain's)

• Hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck man, 75, Tuesday around 9:23 near 70th/Western in Chicago Lawn. Motorist arrested, charges pending (ABC)

• "Pedestrian activity on State Street in Loop approaching pre-pandemic levels" (North Loop News)

• Ald. Fuentes announces one mile of protected bike lanes with pedestrian islands is coming to Humboldt Blvd. in the eponymous park (Block Club)

• Developer pitches 16 apartments, 3 affordable, 6 car spots at 3664 N. Lincoln Ave., 0.2 miles from Addison Brown station, near Trader Joes (Block Club)

• "Chicago’s Secret River Concert Series Is Back" (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

