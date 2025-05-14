Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 14

• High Speed Rail Alliance form to contact reps, noting that w/o more funding "Metra and the entire Chicago region’s transit system will be devastated."

• Developer David Doig coos over mayor's reported choice of Chicago's COO John Roberson for CTA chief, despite advocates' request to delay pick (Crain's)

• Hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck man, 75, Tuesday around 9:23 near 70th/Western in Chicago Lawn. Motorist arrested, charges pending (ABC)

• "Pedestrian activity on State Street in Loop approaching pre-pandemic levels" (North Loop News)

• Ald. Fuentes announces one mile of protected bike lanes with pedestrian islands is coming to Humboldt Blvd. in the eponymous park (Block Club)

• Developer pitches 16 apartments, 3 affordable, 6 car spots at 3664 N. Lincoln Ave., 0.2 miles from Addison Brown station, near Trader Joes (Block Club)

• "Chicago’s Secret River Concert Series Is Back" (Block Club)

– John Greenfield, editor