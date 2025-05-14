Debate over speed cams, proven to save lives, continued at Tuesday’s committee meeting. CDOT announced 11 more locations today.

This post is sponsored by Ride Illinois.

Yesterday, the City Council's Committee on Pedestrian and Traffic discussed the installation of new speed cameras this year. At the beginning of this year, Earlier this year, Chicago had 162 existing speed cams ,and Mayor Brandon Johnson announced plans to install 50 more. Officials said about 40 additional cameras were requested by alderpersons; 23 of which have been installed so far in April and May; 11 locations are currently being designed and installed; and the remainder are still under consideration.

Citizens to Abolish Red Light Cameras protests a speed camera on Archer Avenue in October 2014. Photo: John Greenfield

One of the first speakers during the public comment period at yesterday's hearing was a ringleader of Chicago's anti-cam crowd. Mark Wallace, a WVON radio personality, is the executive director of Citizens to Abolish Red Light Cameras. (The photo above is at the top of their website, grabbed from a previous Streetsblog Chicago post.) "Our analysis of accidents pre- and post-speed camera implementation revealed little to no reduction in [crashes]," he said at the hearing.

That would be a troubling finding, if it was accurate. Here are the Chicago Department of Transportation's most recent numbers on speed cameras.

Image: CDOT

This analysis of all 162 cameras used 2012-2013 data as the baseline, comparing it 2022-2023 stats to measure the effects of the cams. Here are some of the takeaways from these findings:

• Between 2012-2013 and 2022-2023, while the total number of crashes rose by 28 percent citywide, it only increased by 2 percent near the speed cameras.

• While injury and fatal crashes went up by 19 percent citywide during that decade, they fell by 11 percent close to the cameras.

• Bicycle and pedestrian collisions fell by 14 percent citywide during that time, but went down by a whopping 46 percent near the cams.

• Speed-related crashes rose by 9 percent citywide during that period, but were reduced by 24 percent close to the cameras.

• While youth-related collisions went up by 28 percent citywide, the increase was only 15 percent near the cams.

So while many motorists like Wallace despise them, there's no question that speed cameras have been doing their job to reduce the number of serious and fatal crashes.

In contrast to Wallace, another commentator said they're in favor of automated enforcement."I'm here to support state my support for speed cameras," that person said. "[Drivers] slow down when we know that the camera is there. He indicated that he would support income-based fines, but said ultimately speeding several mph over the speed limit is a choice. "It's pretty easy to not do that."

Here are 16 new speed cameras that were activated in April and are currently issuing tickets:

1455 W. Grand Ave. – Bickerdike Square Park

2716 W. Logan Blvd. – Lorenz Brentano Elementary School

2310 E. 103rd St. – Trumbull Park

2728 S. Archer Ave. – Palmisano Park

3510 W. 55th St. – Senka Park

8740 S. Vincennes St. – Mahalia Jackson High School

1341 W. Jackson Blvd. – Skinner Park

3665 N. Austin Ave. – James N. Thorp Elementary School

5059 N. Damen Ave. – Winnemac Park

6824 W. Foster Ave. – John W. Garvy Elementary School

220 W. Fullerton Ave. – Lincoln Park

5432 N. Central Ave.– James B. Farnsworth Elementary School

4118 N. Ashland Ave. – Lake View High School

4714 N. Ashland Ave. – Chase Park

5857 N. Broadway. – Broadway Armory Park

7115 N. Sheridan Rd. – Loyola Park

In 2024, pedestrian and bike fatalities were most common on the South and West sides. Likely due to pushback from local alders, these areas didn’t get many of the 16 new cams that were activated last April. View an interactive map here. Image: John Greenfield via Google Maps

Most Chicago traffic fatalities take place on the South and West sides. However, few of these first 16 new speed cameras were located in these parts of town. In the City Council discussion just before last February's City Council vote against lowering the city's default speed limit to 25 mph, several alders from these areas inaccurately claimed that speed cams were concentrated in communities of color on the South and West sides.

The Racial Dot Map of Chicago (This image shows 2010 data, but the demographics generally haven't changed dramatically since then) and a map of Chicago speed camera locations. Images: Racial Dot Map, CDOT

However, this year's next 11 speed cameras will be more evenly distributed than the first 16. Today CDOT announced that seven locations began issuing warnings on May 1 and will start issuing citations on June 15:

2640 W. Peterson Ave. – Green Briar Park

6614 N. Central Ave. – Edgebrook Park

442 E. 71st St. – Meyering (William) Park

8553 S. Martin Luther King Dr. – Cole (Nat King) Park

7733 S. Cottage Grove Ave. – Hirsch Metropolitan High School

3358 S. Ashland Ave. – Kucinski-Murphy (Vicki Rosebeth) Park

6146 N. Sheridan Rd. – Park 559

And CDOT said today that four locations will begin issuing warnings on May 15, with ticketing starting on June 30:

49 W. 85th St. – Perspectives High School

614 W. 47th St. – Tilden High School

1635 N. LaSalle Dr.– Lincoln Park

5941 N. Nagle Ave. – Rosedale Park

Locations of active speed cam can be found in the City Data Portal and on ChicagoTrafficTracker.com .

Answers to FAQs about the cam are available at " Automated Speed Enforcement Frequently Asked Questions ."

Ald. Villegas, second from left. Photo: Cameron Bolton

During the meeting, Ald. Gil Villegas (36th) said he wanted to make sure that the cameras are being installed in a manner that improves safety, without focusing on using ticketing as a revenue source. "We know that in Chicago, at one point, we led the nation in bankruptcies," he said. "As related to finance, we want to make sure that we're not putting our citizens in a position where we can reclaim that title."

The aftermath of a successful "four-to-three road diet" on Lawrence Avenue between Western and Ashland avenues in 2014 that helped calm traffic. Photo: John Greenfield

And while speed cameras have proved effective at preventing life-altering and deadly crashes, José Manuel Almanza, Equiticity's Director of Advocacy & Movement Building recently told Streetsblog infrastructure solutions are needed. "If it was up to me to wave a magic wand, there wouldn't be a single speed camera or red light camera in the city," he said. "But we would have streets designed to encourage drivers to drive at low and safe speeds, and also prioritizing pedestrians and cyclists and public transit and all that good stuff. But that's not the world we live in right now."

