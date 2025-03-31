After inaccurate claims by alders that speed cams are concentrated on South, West sides, these areas aren’t getting many of the 16 new ones

This post is sponsored by Boulevard Bikes.

Before I discuss tomorrow's launch of 16 new Chicago speed enforcement cameras, out of 50 upcoming new locations, let's talk about some elephants in the room.

Acknowledging, addressing and/or debunking speed camera complaints

As I discussed earlier this month, the Tribune editorial "The 50 new Chicago speed cameras are all about cash — not safety" was actually half-right. And I say that as someone whose job largely involves advocating for safer streets.

Mayor Brendan Johnson was remarkably candid about the fact that revenue was one of the main reasons he wanted to add dozens of new speed cams to our current roster of 162. He said he hoped these devices would raise $11 million to finance restoring (coincidentally?) 162 CPD jobs associated with our city's consent degree.

As I wrote, that was a flawed tactic. The purpose of speed cams should be to encourage motorists to travel at safer speeds, knowing that if they don't they'll have to pay a fine. Currently, that's $35 for speeding by 6-10 mph, and $100 for a 11 mph+ violation. So in a utopian Chicago, the devices would eventually generate zero revenue, because all drivers would have learned the drill. As a result, our serious and fatal crash rate would plummet.

If a driver strikes a pedestrian at a speed greater than 35 mph, the current maximum speed you can drive on most Chicago streets without getting an automated enforcement ticket, the victim will almost certainly die.

As for the Tribune's claim in that editorial that there’s no "legitimate proof that [speed cams are] improving safety," that's nonsense. Multiple studies found data proving that Chicago speed cameras have prevented hundreds of life-changing and life-ending crashes, and below are the latest numbers from the Chicago Department of Transportation. For an analysis of these recent numbers, check out my previous post.

Image: CDOT

It's true that the cameras have recorded speeding by the drivers of a disproportionately large number of vehicles registered in majority-African-American or predominantly Latino neighborhoods, raising equity questions. But, contrary to recent claims by City Council members, the 162 existing cameras are not concentrated in neighborhoods of color.

The Racial Dot Map of Chicago (This image shows 2010 data, but the demographics generally haven't changed dramatically since then) and a recent map of existing Chicago speed camera locations. Images: Racial Dot Map, CDOT

The news outlet ProPublica also hypothesized that the ticketing discrepancy might be due to the cams in communities of color being more likely to be located on wide, multilane streets that encouraging speeding. However, data shows that's not actually currently the case.

And all of Chicago's speed cameras (the 162 existing locations and the 16 new ones) are actually less likely to found in Black or lower-income neighborhoods than other kinds of communities, as the chart below illustrates.

Tweet by Streetsblog Chicago cofounder Steven Vance. "The chart shows the results of an automated analysis using the Urban Institute's Spatial Data Equity Tool," he later explained. "After uploading a map of all of Chicago's speed cameras, including the 16 new locations, the tool measures whether certain demographics are over- or under-represented by the speed camera locations. Black-majority Census tracts are actually under-represented by the speed camera locations."

So there appears to be no racial bias in the cam locations. Therefore, if a motorist chooses to speed and gets fined for it, that's their (hopefully non-) funeral, right?

No, it's a more complex issue than that. There are other reasons why Black and Hispanic residents who drive might have a higher chance of racking up speeding tickets. They're more likely to: live farther from destinations; have worse transit access; live in neighborhoods where long waits for unreliable buses and trains raise crime concerns; and have jobs that require driving. That means more time behind the wheel, and more exposure to automated enforcement.

In addition, the fines cause more fiscal hardship for lower-income and working-class Chicagoans than for more affluent residents. As I recently discussed with safe streets advocate Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th), possible solutions to make automated enforcement more equitable include:

• Reinstating the now-lapsed 50 percent discount on fines for lower-income drivers via the City's Clear Path program.

• Implementing European-style income-based, sliding-scale speeding fines.

The next 16 speed camera locations

Here are the locations of the 16 speed cams going into effect tomorrow, according to a Chicago Department of Transportation news release. As Streetsblog Chicago readers know, per state law, automated enforcement cameras can only be installed within an eight of a mile – one full Chicago block – from schools and parks. While people often complain about cameras that aren't directly next to schools or parks, in reality, the cams should be allowed anywhere there's dangerous speeding. Read details about the times of day when the cameras will be issuing tickets, and other info about the program, in the press release.

1455 W. Grand Ave. – Bickerdike Square Park

2716 W. Logan Blvd. – Lorenz Brentano Elementary School

2310 E. 103rd St. – Trumbull Park

2728 S. Archer Ave. – Palmisano Park

3510 W. 55th St. – Senka Park

8740 S. Vincennes St. – Mahalia Jackson High School

1341 W. Jackson Blvd. – Skinner Park

3665 N. Austin Ave. – James N. Thorp Elementary School

5059 N. Damen Ave. – Winnemac Park

6824 W. Foster Ave. – John W. Garvy Elementary School

220 W. Fullerton Ave. – Lincoln Park

5432 N. Central Ave.– James B. Farnsworth Elementary School

4118 N. Ashland Ave. – Lake View High School

4714 N. Ashland Ave. – Chase Park

5857 N. Broadway. – Broadway Armory Park

7115 N. Sheridan Rd. – Loyola Park

Interactive map of new speed camera locations, with 2024 pedestrian and bike fatality sites.

The cams will begin recording violations, for warning notices, tomorrow, Tuesday April 1. (That's not an April Fools joke.) "Warning notices (without fines) will be issued for the first 30 days after each new camera is activated," CDOT explained. "Following the warning period and 14 day blackout period, citations will be issued to the registered owners of vehicles exceeding the speed limit by six mph or more."

It's unfortunate that the South and West sides will not be getting many of the 16 lifesaving new speed cameras. As you can see from the above map that shows where pedestrian and bike deaths happened most frequently last year, a typical pattern, these parts of town need them the most.

Read the CDOT news release on the 16 new speed cameras here.

Did you appreciate this post? Streetsblog Chicago is currently fundraising to help cover our 2025-26 budget. If you appreciate our reporting and advocacy on local sustainable transportation issues, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here. Thank you.