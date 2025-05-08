Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 8

11:23 AM CDT on May 8, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Out of 150 total respondents to our surveys on Twitter and Bluesky, roughly 2/3 want Illinois to allocate $1.5B to save transit with governance reforms

Ill-informed op-ed by ex-journalist Chris Selle about transit fiscal clff: "Before state reform, the RTA needs to heal itself" (Tribune)

• Plan passes to create a city-run nonprofit that partners with developers to build environmentally friendly housing with at least 30% affordable units (Block Club)

• "28 Vacant Lots To Be Turned Into Affordable Homes In Back Of The Yards," 2 miles from Red and Orange stops. (Block Club)

• A Redditor said "her bike has been stolen three times near a train station." Here are some tips for avoiding bicycle theft. (FOX)

• What happens in Las Vegas doesn't stay in Las Vegas: Jim Kersten, CABDA, Chicago says Sin City is a terrific host city for a bicycle trade show (BRAIN)

• "A Trip Around the City on CTA is the Perfect Mother’s Day Gift." Taking your Mom on a transit tour is a great idea! But maybe give her some roses as well.

