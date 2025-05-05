Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 5

9:16 AM CDT on May 5, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

ATA: "Lawmakers face a clear choice: invest in a world-class public transportation system or allow our region’s transit agencies to slide into a crisis."

• ATA Transit Days of Action, 5/8 and 5/13, 5:15 to 6 PM at their office, 35 E. Wacker Dr., Suite 1782, as well as 5/13, 4:45 to 5:30 PM at Belmont Red.

• Chicago comes in at 2nd place in top ten bike commuting cities, according to Strava data (Momentum)

WTTW: "CTA Bus and Train Operator Overtime Dropped in 2024 as Agency Increased Staffing Levels"

• Driver fatally struck pedestrians Raziyeh Sigary, 58, and Sediqeh Samadi, 37, injured infant Friday around 6 PM near Church/Meadow in Winnetka (ABC)

• 2nd person found dead on or near a Blue Line station in 2 weeks, first at ORD, now at Chicago Avenue stop Saturday afternoon (ABC)

• SUV driver turned right in front of bus, bus driver struck SUV, 17 students and 2 drivers were hospitalized, 5/2 around 7:30 AM near 111th/Pulaski (Block Club)

• Block Club: "Humboldt and Division are in line for new bike lanes and ped protections, but some neighbors are upset about the loss of parking spots."

Confluence: A Salsa Dance Party will raise funds for the W. Robert Schultz, III Transportation Fund, Sat. 5/10, 3 PM, Howard Brown, 3501 N. Halsted St.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

