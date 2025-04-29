Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 29

9:01 AM CDT on April 29, 2025

• SUV driver, 21, arrested after jumping curb and killing woman, 25, Tuesday around 4:15 AM at 13th/Lawndale Ave. in North Lawndale (Sun-Times)

• Female sedan driver critically injured girl, 17, jogging around 5 PM at 112th/Stewart in Roseland, motorist fled on foot (ABC)

• Man, 42, who fell on Granville tracks and was struck by train and died was 6th person injured or killed on Metra and CTA tracks recently (Tribune)

• Man 30, arrested after pistol-whipping man, 42, in fight on Red Line Sunday around 9:40 PM near 35th, causing gun to fire, no serious injuries (ABC)

• CTA's Juana "Juanita" Fuentes Alacantara, "a friendly, familiar presence at the 18th Street Pink station," died 4/5 due to cancer and pneumonia (Block Club)

Block Club: "New DuSable Park Plans Would Bring A Boardwalk, Lush Greenery To The Lakefront"

• Finally, someone else used "austerity" to describe looming cuts to Chicagoland transit service... uh, World Socialist Web Site (So is John really a Marxist?)

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $44,835 with $20,165 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

