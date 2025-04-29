Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 29

Sponsored by:

• SUV driver, 21, arrested after jumping curb and killing woman, 25, Tuesday around 4:15 AM at 13th/Lawndale Ave. in North Lawndale (Sun-Times)

• Female sedan driver critically injured girl, 17, jogging around 5 PM at 112th/Stewart in Roseland, motorist fled on foot (ABC)

• Man, 42, who fell on Granville tracks and was struck by train and died was 6th person injured or killed on Metra and CTA tracks recently (Tribune)

• Man 30, arrested after pistol-whipping man, 42, in fight on Red Line Sunday around 9:40 PM near 35th, causing gun to fire, no serious injuries (ABC)

• CTA's Juana "Juanita" Fuentes Alacantara, "a friendly, familiar presence at the 18th Street Pink station," died 4/5 due to cancer and pneumonia (Block Club)

• Block Club: "New DuSable Park Plans Would Bring A Boardwalk, Lush Greenery To The Lakefront"

• Finally, someone else used "austerity" to describe looming cuts to Chicagoland transit service... uh, World Socialist Web Site (So is John really a Marxist?)

– John Greenfield, editor