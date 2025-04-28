Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 28

10:37 AM CDT on April 28, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Op-ed by "The South Side" author Natalie Moore, including commentary from Rep. Buckner: "State of transit won't change until it's a priority" (Sun-Times)

• After conflict between armed civilian John Flemister and armed CTA worker at UIC station ended with killing, residents demand "Justice for John" (Block Club)

• Person fatally struck Friday around 1 PM at Metra Clybourn station is 5th person injured or killed on Metra and CTA tracks in recent days (CBS)

• Man, 54, charged with first degree murder in fatal stabbing of Emily Carlson, 25, following argument Thursday around 1 PM near Green Central stop (ABC)

• CPD: Male got in argument with man, 40, on Belmont bus, shot him in leg and abdomen, grazed man 22, Saturday around 11:46 PM, no arrests (ABC

• "State Street Bridge closes, emergency repairs to take several months, CDOT says" (ABC)

• Developer plans 24 apartments, 5 affordable, 7 car spots at vacant lot at 966 W. 18th St., 0.4 miles from Halsted Metra station (Block Club)

• "Cruise These Kid-Friendly Bike Trails in Chicagoland" (Chicago Parent)

• Press release: "ATA Marks 40 Years by Unveiling Visions for Chicago’s Sustainable Transportation Future at [5/2] Movers & Shakers Ball"

Bike Grid: "Fight for [PBLs on Clark in Uptown] isn't over yet... Community meeting on 5/13 at Chase Park [6 PM, 4701 N. Ashland]... show your support"

