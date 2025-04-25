Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 25

Sponsored by:

• Intoxicated man who fell off platform bench, spoke with attendant, later fell on tracks and was electrocuted, Friday morning at Oak Park Green stop (ABC)

• Man killed by Blue train after falling on tracks Thursday around 7 PM at Division, disrupting service for 2 hours, latest in a string of train crashes (WGN)

• Man, 54, fatally stabbed woman, 25, following argument near Green Line's Central station Thursday, assailant arrested (ABC)

• 6 'L' stations and 3 bus turnarounds will get upgrades as part of CTA's "Refresh and Renew" project

• "Lincoln Square Car-Free Zone Extended To May As Neighbors Make The Most Of Street Closure" (Block Club)

• "Pace Route 381 Weekend Service Improvements Head Toward Permanency with Public Hearing"

• Op-ed: Former City Hall employee and Granville Traffic Safety project skeptic John Holden joins chorus of NIMBY opposition to Broadway upzoning (Tribune)

• "As the Days Get Longer Continue to Choose CTA as Your Designated Driver"

