Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 25

9:00 AM CDT on April 25, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Intoxicated man who fell off platform bench, spoke with attendant, later fell on tracks and was electrocuted, Friday morning at Oak Park Green stop (ABC)

• Man killed by Blue train after falling on tracks Thursday around 7 PM at Division, disrupting service for 2 hours, latest in a string of train crashes (WGN)

• Man, 54, fatally stabbed woman, 25, following argument near Green Line's Central station Thursday, assailant arrested (ABC)

• 6 'L' stations and 3 bus turnarounds will get upgrades as part of CTA's "Refresh and Renew" project

• "Lincoln Square Car-Free Zone Extended To May As Neighbors Make The Most Of Street Closure" (Block Club)

• "Pace Route 381 Weekend Service Improvements Head Toward Permanency with Public Hearing"

• Op-ed: Former City Hall employee and Granville Traffic Safety project skeptic John Holden joins chorus of NIMBY opposition to Broadway upzoning (Tribune)

• "As the Days Get Longer Continue to Choose CTA as Your Designated Driver"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $44,725 with $20,275 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26.

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

