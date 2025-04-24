Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 24

Sponsored by:

• 3rd person injured or killed by BNSF trains this week, this time Wednesday evening in Brookfield near East Maple Avenue and East Avenues (WGN)

• Right-wing, often misleading or inaccurate, Illinois Policy Institute: "Illinois spent more on transportation, saw more roads crumble"

• "Chicago's Regional Transportation Authority plans return to market" (Bond Buyer)

• "Safety Stop [Idaho Stop] makes streets safer for people biking" (Active Trans)

• "Addison Street Bridge Lanes Closing Over Kennedy Expressway Starting Next Month" (Block Club)

• "[Working Bikes crew] Pedal Good to the World for 26 Years With 150,000 Bikes Saved from Landfills" (Good News Network)

• "Crown Point breaks ground on next phase of bike trail" (Post-Tribune)

– John Greenfield, editor