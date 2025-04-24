Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 24

7:09 AM CDT on April 24, 2025

3rd person injured or killed by BNSF trains this week, this time Wednesday evening in Brookfield near East Maple Avenue and East Avenues (WGN)

• Right-wing, often misleading or inaccurate, Illinois Policy Institute: "Illinois spent more on transportation, saw more roads crumble"

• "Chicago's Regional Transportation Authority plans return to market" (Bond Buyer)

• "Safety Stop [Idaho Stop] makes streets safer for people biking" (Active Trans)

• "Addison Street Bridge Lanes Closing Over Kennedy Expressway Starting Next Month" (Block Club)

• "[Working Bikes crew] Pedal Good to the World for 26 Years With 150,000 Bikes Saved from Landfills" (Good News Network)

• "Crown Point breaks ground on next phase of bike trail" (Post-Tribune)

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $44,720 with $20,280 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

