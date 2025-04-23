Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 23

• BNSF train struck person near 16th/Halsted in Pilsen, no word on their condition, less than 12 hours after BNSF killed person near Westmont (NBC)

• Police arrested driver, 33 who crashed into bus shelter Tuesday around 6:04 PM at 87th/King, inflicting many glass cuts on female bystander, 53 (ABC)

• Man was found dead on Blue Line train Tuesday around 8 AM at O’Hare, cause of death not yet known (Sun-Times)

• CPD released photos of 4 men who allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint, then punched them in the face, 4/11 around 4:30 PM at California Green (ABC)

• Developer wants to replace former Leona's, 6935 N. Sheridan Rd., 0.25 miles from Morse Red, with 81apartments, 16 affordable, 42 car spots (Block Club)

• More coverage of this week's temporary pedestrianization of the 4700 block of Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln Square (CBS)

