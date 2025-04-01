Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 1

Sponsored by:

• WGN: "Chicago activating 16 new speed cameras [today] in effort to balance budget." That last part's accurate, but data shows the cams save lives.

• Ride Illinois invites you to file a witness slip to support SB2285 Definition of a Bicycle to codify that it's legal to ride adaptive bikes on Prairie State roads

• Block Club: "Sterling Bay Surrendering Section Of Lincoln Yards To Lender In Latest Setback"

• Proposal for 90 affordable apartments, 14 car spots, at 5853 N. Broadway, 0.1 miles from Thorndale stop, heads to Zoning committee (Block Club)

• Block Club: "South Side Leaders Press For South Shore Housing Ordinance As Developers Close In"

• CTA celebrates start of accessibility improvement work at Austin Green Line

• "Play Ball! CTA is Your Ride to the Cubs’ 2025 Home Opener"

• CTA: "Allow extra travel time today due to significant delays caused by our unconscious fear of success manifesting through self-sabotage"

• Ride Riverside hosts family-friendly community bike ride on Fri. 5/9, 6 PM at local Metra station. Read about last year's ride in the Landmark.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $44,153 with $20,847 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor