Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 7

8:47 AM CST on March 7, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• ATA: "Support available for your Week Without Driving events"

• NBC: "As 1st woman to lead agency, CTA's acting president discusses Chicago transit"

• CPD released images of 4 people who allegedly robbed and beat up a senior on 2/12 around 8 PM on train at Wilson station, no arrests made (ABC)

• CPD: Suspect arrested shortly after man, 31, was stabbed in the arm around 12:45 AM on Red Line train at Cermak-Chinatown station (NBC)

• WGN: "Metra station on Rock Island Line to get $9 million upgrade"

• "Curb Awarded Five-Year Renewal for Chicago's Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Program"

• "Save Money and Time on Top of Daylight Savings Time with CTA"

• Metra: Here's how to get to the downtown St. Patrick's Day parade on 3/15. But, unlike typical days, booze is prohibited and bikes may not be allowed.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $42,061 with $22,939 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Transit Policy

A better way to run a railroad: The transit reform opportunity

A combination of governance and operational reforms could deliver the transit system riders deserve

March 7, 2025
Intercity buses

The rise of a Midwest intercity bus network: GOGO Charters is rolling out two new routes from Chicago this summer

March 6, 2025
CTA

10 minute version: CTA promises shorter headways on 20 bus routes. There are a *bunch* of reasons riders hope the plan will work out.

March 5, 2025
See all posts