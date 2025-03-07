Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 7

Sponsored by:

• ATA: "Support available for your Week Without Driving events"

• NBC: "As 1st woman to lead agency, CTA's acting president discusses Chicago transit"

• CPD released images of 4 people who allegedly robbed and beat up a senior on 2/12 around 8 PM on train at Wilson station, no arrests made (ABC)

• CPD: Suspect arrested shortly after man, 31, was stabbed in the arm around 12:45 AM on Red Line train at Cermak-Chinatown station (NBC)

• WGN: "Metra station on Rock Island Line to get $9 million upgrade"

• "Curb Awarded Five-Year Renewal for Chicago's Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Program"

• "Save Money and Time on Top of Daylight Savings Time with CTA"

• Metra: Here's how to get to the downtown St. Patrick's Day parade on 3/15. But, unlike typical days, booze is prohibited and bikes may not be allowed.

