Discussing efforts to reboot Grand Illinois Trail, and build East Branch DuPage River Trail, during ATA’s Advocacy Connect chat

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

Last week, the Active Transportation Alliance hosted one of its regular Advocacy Connect online lunchtime discussion, this time focusing on suburban issues with cohost Ride Illinois' Dave Simmons. The purpose of each meeting is to bring together people interested in improving walking, biking, and transit in Chicagoland for updates on sustainable transportation initiatives and info on how they can get involved.

Dave Simmons

After a round of introductions, the February 19th Simmons talked about what's happening in the 'burbs and beyond. "On the advocacy front, the spring legislative session is in full swing," he said. "We're hearing a lot from Springfield. Bills getting introduced in committee, bills simply being introduced [to the General Assembly]. So I know Active Trans lobbyists, and our lobbyists are keeping the organizations involved and informed as to what's happening... We've got a State and Federal Bike Bill Tracker on our website, we're... trying to make that kind of one-stop shopping for folks who might be interested in what's happening in Springfield."

"We shared... in our newsletter the other day, not to get people too excited, but there's been one conversation about re-energizing the efforts around [completing] the Grand Illinois Trail," Simmons added. The proposed continuous 500-mile trail loop around northern Illinois is a project that's sat dormant for 10 or 15 years. He said that while the vision for a seamless route is not going to materialize anytime soon, there are attempts to inject life into the project. The trail corridor overlaps with the I & M Canal and Hennepin Canal trails, so there are efforts to close the gap between the two canal paths and improve the trail conditions.

The Grand Illinois Trail logo.

Maggie Czerwinski, ATA's Director of Community Building and Leadership, spoke about the Street Team Advocacy program. Upon signing up for that, you would be trained and receive more information on ATA's big campaigns like Safe Streets for All. They'll hold a virtual training on Thursday, February 27, at 6 p.m., and an in-person training on {DAY OF WEEK} March 11 at 6 p.m. at the alliance's office, 35 E. Wacker Dr. in the Loop.

Maggie Czerwinski

Czerwinski added that in the future they'll officer a “mini stipend” opportunity for two outreach programs. For National Bike Month in May, volunteers will be able to apply for perhaps $150 or $200 to organize an event. She said this could be, “just some type of celebration around Bike Month, getting people excited about biking… and getting people to bring out their bikes at the beginning of the season. They’ll able provide stipends to 10 individuals or groups – it won’t be necessary for them to be nonprofit organizations.

ATA is also looking for help with outreach for the Week Without Driving, organized by America Walks, will take place from September 29 to October 5. The idea is to get elected officials, local leaders, and other community members to try living car-free for seven days. "So try walking, biking and taking the bus or train everywhere they're going to kind of experience what it's like to not have access to a car, because often you just don't realize,” Czerwinski said.

Steve Johnson from Friends of the East Branch DuPage River Trail also shared information about that path plan. "The rubber is meeting the road," he said, explaining that the DuPage County Division of Transportation has commissioned engineering and public relations firms to help with the project. Johnson also shared a survey that the county is using to gauge support for the trail and get input on exactly where the trail should run, and what it should look like. Anyone can fill out the survey, not just people who live in DuPage County, but the survey will ask you about your proximity to the trail.

Steve Johnson

"I like to point out one of the important points about this trail is it's a connector,” Johnson said. “By connecting trails, [it will mean] we can all ride downstate, we can ride to Wisconsin, we can ride to Indiana. So this applies to everybody. And in short, it connects the Great Western Trail, the Illinois Prairie Path, the Southern Regional DuPage trail, the I-88 Trail, which is as [nonexistent] as our East Branch trail."

But Johnson mentioned that some local residents are opposed to the East DuPage River Trail. "That's how we know we're finally successful, because there's an opposition faction and they would like to see [the path] go down the highway,” he said. “They’d like to see it in another county. They really just do not want the trail anywhere near their houses… But again, [if you fill out the survey you can] put in the comments that you want it to be near the river, and that you don't want it on the highway. So that would be wonderful… Just taking the survey and being honest with it shows that there is user interest."

Read more about the East Branch DuPage River Trail project on the DuPage County Division of Transportation's website.

Did you appreciate this post? Streetsblog Chicago is currently fundraising to help cover our 2025-26 budget. If you appreciate our reporting and advocacy on local sustainable transportation issues, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here. Thank you!