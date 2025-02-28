Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 28

Sponsored by:

• "Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa Tapped As Next Park District Boss. Now, Logan Square Needs A New Alderman" (Block Club)

• More coverage of plans for walking path and other public amenities under new Red and Purple tracks in Uptown/Edgewater (Block Club, Crain's, Axios)

• "1 killed in crash involving Indiana Department of Transportation vehicle in Gary: police" (ABC)

• "17-year-old beat, robbed at least 4 people on CTA trains last month, police say" (FOX)

• The CTA has fallen down the rabbit hole: "Spring Into March By Hopping on the CTA"

• Online seminar on RTA's Transit-Friendly Communities Guide: Resources and Success Stories Tuesday 3/4, noon to 1 PM, register here

• Lots of group bike events next month: Femmes and Thems; Out Our Front Door hangout; BFF Bikes Wednesday Run Club; Shamrock Cycle (Block Club)

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $41,981 with $23,019 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

