Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 28

8:55 AM CST on February 28, 2025

• "Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa Tapped As Next Park District Boss. Now, Logan Square Needs A New Alderman" (Block Club)

• More coverage of plans for walking path and other public amenities under new Red and Purple tracks in Uptown/Edgewater (Block Club, Crain's, Axios)

• "1 killed in crash involving Indiana Department of Transportation vehicle in Gary: police" (ABC)

• "17-year-old beat, robbed at least 4 people on CTA trains last month, police say" (FOX)

• The CTA has fallen down the rabbit hole: "Spring Into March By Hopping on the CTA"

• Online seminar on RTA's Transit-Friendly Communities Guide: Resources and Success Stories Tuesday 3/4, noon to 1 PM, register here

• Lots of group bike events next month: Femmes and Thems; Out Our Front Door hangout; BFF Bikes Wednesday Run Club; Shamrock Cycle (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

